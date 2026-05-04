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Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Win Darjeeling This Time?

BJP's Noman Rai will face Congress's Madhap Rai and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha's Bijoy Kumar Rai. The electorate count stood at 2,07,716 following the SIR.

A file photo of electors show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase in Darjeeling.
A file photo of electors show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase in Darjeeling. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Darjeeling: Known for its picturesque beauty, the "Queen of Hills" is set for a high-voltage contest in the assembly elections.

This time, BJP's Noman Rai (45) will face Congress's Madhap Rai (43) as ruling Trinamool refrained from fielding any candidate in support of its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, led by Anit Thapa, which has fielded Bijoy Kumar Rai (65) from the Darjeeling assembly seat (23).

As per the election affidavit, Noman has a total asset of Rs 12, 84,024 and two criminal cases, Madhap Rs Rs 89,528 and zero cases, while Bijoy has total assets amounting to Rs 2.1 crore and liabilities of Rs 15.9 lakh.

Following the Special Intensive Revision Exercise (SIR), the electorate count at the assembly stood at 2,07,716. This comprises 1,03,033 males, 1,04,681 females, and two transgender persons.

In the last assembly polls, the constituency went to the BJP’s Neeraj Tamang Zimba, who garnered 68,907 (41.5%) of the total votes polled against his nearest contestant, Keshav Raj Sharma (independent), who got 47,631 (28.69%) votes. The winning margin was 21,276 (12.81%) votes.

The seat went to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in the 2016 assembly elections, with its candidate Amar Singh Rai securing 95,386 (59.85%) votes against Trinamool's Sarda Rai Subba, who received 45,473 (28.53%) votes. The winning margin remained at 49,913 (31.32%)

Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 82.27%, as per the ECI data.

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TAGGED:

BENGAL ASSEMBLY POLLS
DARJEELING ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY
NOMAN RAI BJP
MADHAP RAI BGPM
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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