ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Win Darjeeling This Time?

A file photo of electors show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase in Darjeeling. ( ANI )

Darjeeling: Known for its picturesque beauty, the "Queen of Hills" is set for a high-voltage contest in the assembly elections.

This time, BJP's Noman Rai (45) will face Congress's Madhap Rai (43) as ruling Trinamool refrained from fielding any candidate in support of its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, led by Anit Thapa, which has fielded Bijoy Kumar Rai (65) from the Darjeeling assembly seat (23).

As per the election affidavit, Noman has a total asset of Rs 12, 84,024 and two criminal cases, Madhap Rs Rs 89,528 and zero cases, while Bijoy has total assets amounting to Rs 2.1 crore and liabilities of Rs 15.9 lakh.

Following the Special Intensive Revision Exercise (SIR), the electorate count at the assembly stood at 2,07,716. This comprises 1,03,033 males, 1,04,681 females, and two transgender persons.