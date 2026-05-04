ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Canning Purba, The Constituency To Watch Out For

Canning Purba, located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, is an important legislative assembly constituency under the Jaynagar Lok Sabha seat. It had been a Left Front bastion as Abdur Razzak Molla once held sway here. It is a vital constituency and one of the key areas in the fringe region of the Sunderbans. In this constituency, people mostly vote on issues related to agriculture, rural development and embankments.

Over the last decade, there have been some major changes in the politics of Canning Purba. In 2011, CPI(M) won this seat in the midst of a sweeping change in the outcome of the state election. Abdur Razzak Molla won the election by a margin of 85,105 votes as Ibrahim Molla of the INC lost. The 2016 elections witnessed a huge win for Trinamool Congress, changing the entire equation.