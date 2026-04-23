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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Votes In Nandigram, Urges People To Ensure Peaceful Polling

Suvendu Adhikari is also fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

Suvendu Adhikari
BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, shows a victory sign as he casts a vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : April 23, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote in Nandigram on Thursday morning, and hailed the arrangements made by the Election Commission. Adhikari reached booth number 79 at Nandanayakbar Primary School in Purba Medinipur district shortly before 8 am and exercised his franchise.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Adhikari urged people to ensure peaceful polling.

"I pray for peaceful voting. They (TMC) could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks," he said.

Besides seeking a re-election from Nandigram, Adhikari is also fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29. TMC's Nandigram candidate Pabitra Kar also cast his vote at Shambhunath Primary Education Sadan.

BJP's Kharagpur Sadar candidate Dilip Ghosh also cast his vote at booth number 263 at Serosa Stadium in the industrial town in Paschim Medinipur district. Speaking to reporters after voting, Ghosh said he would remain at home and step out only if required.

"I don’t think there is any need for much movement. People are voting peacefully. The situation is normal," he said. Polling is underway across 152 constituencies in 16 districts amid unprecedented security arrangements.

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TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
NANDIGRAM
WB POLLS
SUVENDU ADHIKARI

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