ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Votes In Nandigram, Urges People To Ensure Peaceful Polling

BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, shows a victory sign as he casts a vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote in Nandigram on Thursday morning, and hailed the arrangements made by the Election Commission. Adhikari reached booth number 79 at Nandanayakbar Primary School in Purba Medinipur district shortly before 8 am and exercised his franchise.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Adhikari urged people to ensure peaceful polling.

"I pray for peaceful voting. They (TMC) could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks," he said.