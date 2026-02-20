West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Comes Up With 'Digital Posters' That Can't Be Torn Easily
BJP's Jalpaiguri wing has come up with unique posters that can be easily pasted on the wall with water and is also environment-friendly.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
By Abhijit Bose
Jalpaiguri: Assembly election dates have not yet been announced but the temperature in the political arena is rising in West Bengal. At the centre comes BJP's campaign strategy that has attracted additional attention this time. 'Digital' posters are being pasted on the walls, which can be easily applied with water but cannot be torn off easily.
BJP sources claim this is the first time that BJP has started such poster campaign in the state. When the poster is pasted, it clings to the wall easily. It is pasted using only water and requires neither glue or any other adhesive. As a result, the damage to the environment is much lesser, and the durable much higher, claims the saffron camp.
The political issue of tearing wall posters in the last Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections is not new. A party accuses the other of tearing their posters, then a police complaint is filed followed by a counter-complaint. To avoid this, BJP has changed its poster strategy. They claim that if one wants to tear down their digital poster, he/she will need a lot of strength as it is not easy to remove this poster.
The work of putting up such posters has already started in various areas of Jalpaiguri city and suburbs. For now, it is being put up on the walls of the houses of party workers and supporters. Preparations for the campaign are underway across eight Assembly constituencies in the BJP's Jalpaiguri organisational district.
There are a total of 34 mandals in the district. BJP workers claimed around 6,500 party flags have been given to each mandal. In total, one lakh flags have been distributed across the district. This apart, several thousand digital posters have also been put up.
District BJP office secretary Sujit Bhowmik said, "Voting is on the doorstep. We have started preparations in advance. Flags are being put up in every mandal. Along with this, digital postering is also going on. We have seen posters being torn before but this time it will not be an easy task because our poster will set on the wall like a water painting. It is also environment-friendly."
