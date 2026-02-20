ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Comes Up With 'Digital Posters' That Can't Be Torn Easily

By Abhijit Bose

Jalpaiguri: Assembly election dates have not yet been announced but the temperature in the political arena is rising in West Bengal. At the centre comes BJP's campaign strategy that has attracted additional attention this time. 'Digital' posters are being pasted on the walls, which can be easily applied with water but cannot be torn off easily.

BJP sources claim this is the first time that BJP has started such poster campaign in the state. When the poster is pasted, it clings to the wall easily. It is pasted using only water and requires neither glue or any other adhesive. As a result, the damage to the environment is much lesser, and the durable much higher, claims the saffron camp.

The political issue of tearing wall posters in the last Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections is not new. A party accuses the other of tearing their posters, then a police complaint is filed followed by a counter-complaint. To avoid this, BJP has changed its poster strategy. They claim that if one wants to tear down their digital poster, he/she will need a lot of strength as it is not easy to remove this poster.