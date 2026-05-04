ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Bhangore, The Constituency To Watch Out For

Bhangore is among the most volatile Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. Situated in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, it falls under the Jadavpur constituency of the Lok Sabha. The segment is more famously associated with the presence of vigorous grassroots movements and politics. The name of Bhangore came into prominence nationally owing to the agitation surrounding the power grid (2017-2018), resulting in the formation of several movements.

Traditionally, there have been swings back and forth between political parties in the segment. It began first from the Left Front to Trinamool Congress (TMC), and now more recently to the Indian Secular Front (ISF).