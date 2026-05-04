West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Bhangore, The Constituency To Watch Out For
Bhangore, a constituency known for its volatility, is the battleground between Saokat Molla (TMC) and Nawsad Siddique (ISF).
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:42 AM IST
Bhangore is among the most volatile Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. Situated in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, it falls under the Jadavpur constituency of the Lok Sabha. The segment is more famously associated with the presence of vigorous grassroots movements and politics. The name of Bhangore came into prominence nationally owing to the agitation surrounding the power grid (2017-2018), resulting in the formation of several movements.
Traditionally, there have been swings back and forth between political parties in the segment. It began first from the Left Front to Trinamool Congress (TMC), and now more recently to the Indian Secular Front (ISF).
In the 2011 elections, the CPI(M) won the seat by electing Badal Jamadar as MP. He won with 81,965 votes over his TMC rival, Arabul Islam. In the 2016 election, the TMC won the Bhangar seat after an experienced ex-CPI(M) member named Abdur Razzak Molla was elected with 102,087 votes and won by a margin of just over 18,000 votes against his CPI(M) opponent.
In 2021, Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) won the Bhangore assembly seat. He defeated his nearest rival, Rezaul Karim of the Trinamool Congress (AITC), by a margin of 26,151 votes. In the 2026 elections, key contestants are Nawsad Siddique (ISF), Saokat Molla(TMC) and Jayanta Gayen (BJP).