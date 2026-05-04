ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Bhabanipur, The Prestigious Constituency To Watch Out For

Bhabanipur, which lies in the heart of South Kolkata, is one of the most important Legislative Assembly Constituencies of West Bengal. Bhabanipur is referred to as 'Mini Bharat' because of its diverse population, which comprises not only Bengalis but also Gujaratis, Marwaris, Sikhs, and people belonging to Bihar. The constituency is in the limelight as it is the fort of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bhabanipur constituency has been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress since delimitation in 2011. In 2011, the seat was first won by TMC candidate Subrata Bakshi, who stepped down to allow Mamata Banerjee to contest and become an MLA in the assembly in the aftermath of her landslide win in the state polls. Mamata Banerjee won her seat in a by-election with an overwhelming majority of over 54,000 votes.