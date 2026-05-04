West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Bhabanipur, The Prestigious Constituency To Watch Out For
The clash of Titans in this prestigious constituency with mix population of Bengalis and Hindi-speaking voters involves Mamata Banerjee and her one-time confidante Suvendu Adhikari.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:41 AM IST
Bhabanipur, which lies in the heart of South Kolkata, is one of the most important Legislative Assembly Constituencies of West Bengal. Bhabanipur is referred to as 'Mini Bharat' because of its diverse population, which comprises not only Bengalis but also Gujaratis, Marwaris, Sikhs, and people belonging to Bihar. The constituency is in the limelight as it is the fort of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Bhabanipur constituency has been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress since delimitation in 2011. In 2011, the seat was first won by TMC candidate Subrata Bakshi, who stepped down to allow Mamata Banerjee to contest and become an MLA in the assembly in the aftermath of her landslide win in the state polls. Mamata Banerjee won her seat in a by-election with an overwhelming majority of over 54,000 votes.
In 2016, Mamata Banerjee defeated Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunshi (backed by the Left Front) by a vote margin of 25,301 votes. In 2021, the seat was won by TMC candidate Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. However, he gave up his seat to enable Mamata Banerjee to join the assembly after her defeat in Nandigram. She won back her seat in a by-election with a vote margin of 58,835 votes. In the 2026 polls, Mamata Banerjee(TMC), Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Pradip Prasad(Congress) and Shrijeeb Biswas (CPI-M).