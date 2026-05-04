ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: With Adhir In The Fray, Baharampur Is Set For A Showdown

Baharampur: Situated on the eastern bank of the Bhagirathi River, Baharampur in Murshidabad district is a city intertwined with historical significance. Following the Battle of Plassey (1757), the British East India Company set up a cantonment here, which remained active until 1870.

It is also known for silk weaving, rice and oilseed milling, and handicrafts like ivory carving and brass working. Tourists flock here for its old city atmosphere and close proximity to Murshidabad town.

The electorate base of the constituency (72) following the Special Intensive Revision stands at 2,40,830, including 1,18,741 male, 1,22,079 female, and 10 transgender voters.

In the current assembly election, the ruling Trinamool has fielded Naru Gopal Mukherjee (46) against former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (70). The BJP has given its ticket to Subrata Maitra (59) and CPI(ML)(L) Abul Kasem Sk (70).

Their election affidavits show that Mukherjee holds assets worth Rs 2,97,32,800 and has one criminal case.