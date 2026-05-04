Assembly Elections 2026: With Adhir In The Fray, Baharampur Is Set For A Showdown
Trinamool has fielded Naru Gopal Mukherjee against Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP's Subrata Maitra and CPI(ML)(L) Abul Kasem Sk. The voter turnout was at 91.72%
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:00 AM IST
Baharampur: Situated on the eastern bank of the Bhagirathi River, Baharampur in Murshidabad district is a city intertwined with historical significance. Following the Battle of Plassey (1757), the British East India Company set up a cantonment here, which remained active until 1870.
It is also known for silk weaving, rice and oilseed milling, and handicrafts like ivory carving and brass working. Tourists flock here for its old city atmosphere and close proximity to Murshidabad town.
The electorate base of the constituency (72) following the Special Intensive Revision stands at 2,40,830, including 1,18,741 male, 1,22,079 female, and 10 transgender voters.
In the current assembly election, the ruling Trinamool has fielded Naru Gopal Mukherjee (46) against former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (70). The BJP has given its ticket to Subrata Maitra (59) and CPI(ML)(L) Abul Kasem Sk (70).
Their election affidavits show that Mukherjee holds assets worth Rs 2,97,32,800 and has one criminal case.
Chowdhury has declared assets worth Rs 13,09,66,865 and has five criminal cases. Maitra has Rs 1,38,27,050 assets and six criminal cases. Kasem has declared total assets worth Rs 19, 75,088 and no criminal cases.
Maitra won the 2021 assembly elections from the seat with 89,340 (45.8%) votes against Mukherjee, who secured 62,488 (32.03%). The winning margin remained at 26,852 (13.76%).
The 2016 assembly elections saw Congress's Manoj Chakraborty winning the seat with 1,27,762 (67.89%) votes against Trinamool's Dr Sunita Baerjee, who secured 35,489 (18.86%) votes. The victory margin remained at 92,273 (49.02%) votes.
Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 91.72%, as per the ECI data.
Also Read