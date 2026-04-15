ETV Bharat / state

'INDIA Bloc Not An Electoral Alliance, But Political Platform To Resist Fascist Forces': CPI-M's Mohammed Salim

Kolkata: The poll bugle for West Bengal Assembly has been sounded and despite the scorching heat, leaders and activists of political parties are campaigning tirelessly with smiles on their faces. Leaders are making daily shuttles to and from the national capital and other parts of the country.

Amidst this bustling election landscape in Bengal, which is currently witnessing an intense polarisation, the Left camp is striking a distinct note in its campaign. In this context, CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member Mohammed Salim has asserted that the resurgence of the Left is the only viable alternative, citing allegations of decline across every sector from education, health, industry, agriculture, and employment, to the very democratic fabric of the state and beyond.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) West Bengal Secretary Md. Salim attends a public relations and fundraising programme in Chandannagar, in Hooghly district on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 (IANS)

Excerpts of an interview with ETV Bharat:

ETV Bharat: What are the political narratives ahead of this election?

Salim: The reality is that, this time around, there is no single 'grand narrative.' Instead, the everyday struggles of the common people have now taken the centre stage in politics. Over the past two years, we have built our organisation from the grassroots level up. During our 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' (Save Bengal March), we observed that people themselves were voicing their grievances, complaining of paucity of jobs, absence of proper roads and collapse of healthcare services. It is from these very experiences that our political platform has been formulated. Therefore, our narrative does not stem from textbooks, but rather emerges directly from the lives of the people.

ETV Bharat: Why are you calling for 'Bangla Bachao' (Save Bengal)?

Salim: 'Bangla Bachao' is not merely a political slogan; it is a reflection of the stark reality on ground. Education, healthcare, culture, industry, agriculture, every single sector is currently in decline. At one time, Bengal stood at the forefront of the nation in terms of human resource development. In key indicators, such as reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality rates, we used to be ahead of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Today, we have fallen significantly from that position. If this downward spiral is not arrested, the situation is bound to deteriorate further in the future. That is precisely why we are raising the call to 'Save Bengal.'

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim and other party leaders come out after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata on Monday, March 09, 2026 (IANS)

ETV Bharat: What changes are you observing in the economic sphere?

Salim: The most significant change has occurred in the very character of the economy. Previously, Bengal was characterised as a "surplus economy", people's incomes exceeded their expenditures, enabling them to save. Post offices and small savings schemes served as the pillars of financial security for rural Bengal. That picture has now completely changed. Firstly, the state's debt burden has increased and also the per capita debt burden on individuals has risen. Secondly, people's savings have dwindled. Families that previously managed to keep some money aside are now struggling just to meet their daily living expenses.

Thirdly, dependence on credit has surged. Loans from microfinance institutions have become ubiquitous across the villages and rural areas. There is a growing trend of taking out a new loan simply to repay an old one. Most alarmingly, the traditional system of private moneylending, the 'Mahajan system', is making a comeback in rural Bengal. Farmers are being crushed under the weight of high-interest loans. In essence, an economy that was once characterised by a surplus has now transformed into a deficit economy! This is what's our gravest concern.

ETV Bharat: What is Bengal's current state of industry and employment?

Salim: The industrial sector has suffered a severe breakdown. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which once served as the backbone of Bengal's economy, have become severely debilitated. This has had a direct impact on employment. New jobs are not being created, and existing jobs are failing to survive. Consequently, the youth are compelled to migrate to other states in search of work. At one time, Bengal stood at the forefront of the nation in terms of investment; today, that position has been lost. If this situation cannot be reversed, it will inevitably lead to a social crisis in the long run.

ETV Bharat: What is your primary grievance regarding the current administrative system?

Salim: The most critical issues are corruption and illegal encroachment with extortion becoming institutionalised. The administration is unable to function impartially due to excessive partisan influence. Compounding this is the rise of political violence, leaving the common people in a constant state of insecurity. Furthermore, there is a rampant looting of natural resources. This poses a grave danger not only to the present but also to the future.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) State Secretary Md. Salim, along with other Left Front leaders and activists, pay tribute at the Lenin statue while observing November Revolution Day, in Kolkata on Friday, November 7, 2025. (IANS)

ETV Bharat: Has the democratic framework truly been weakened?

Salim: In our view, the democratic framework is currently under severe strain. Opposition voices are virtually absent from the legislature; consequently, the people's grievances are not being adequately reflected. The influence of bureaucracy within the administration has grown, while the role of elected representatives has diminished. Delays within the judiciary are on the rise with people not receiving timely justice. If these three pillars are weakened, democracy cannot remain effective; this is precisely the apprehension we are highlighting in our campaign.

ETV Bharat: The Left Front drew a blank in 2021. How do you view the outcome?

Salim: We do not view this merely as an electoral result. A void has emerged across various strata of society, schools lack teachers, hospitals lack doctors, and the administration suffers from systemic deficiencies. A concerted process to undermine Leftist politics has been underway. However, we believe that the people are now once again seeking an alternative. It is from this very sentiment that the potential for a resurgence is emerging.

ETV Bharat: What is your response to questions on Left Front unity?