'INDIA Bloc Not An Electoral Alliance, But Political Platform To Resist Fascist Forces': CPI-M's Mohammed Salim
Discarding possibilities of post-poll alliance with TMC, Mohammed Salim speaks his heart out during a candid interview with ETV Bharat's Sanjib Guha and Sahajan Purkait.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Kolkata: The poll bugle for West Bengal Assembly has been sounded and despite the scorching heat, leaders and activists of political parties are campaigning tirelessly with smiles on their faces. Leaders are making daily shuttles to and from the national capital and other parts of the country.
Amidst this bustling election landscape in Bengal, which is currently witnessing an intense polarisation, the Left camp is striking a distinct note in its campaign. In this context, CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member Mohammed Salim has asserted that the resurgence of the Left is the only viable alternative, citing allegations of decline across every sector from education, health, industry, agriculture, and employment, to the very democratic fabric of the state and beyond.
Excerpts of an interview with ETV Bharat:
ETV Bharat: What are the political narratives ahead of this election?
Salim: The reality is that, this time around, there is no single 'grand narrative.' Instead, the everyday struggles of the common people have now taken the centre stage in politics. Over the past two years, we have built our organisation from the grassroots level up. During our 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' (Save Bengal March), we observed that people themselves were voicing their grievances, complaining of paucity of jobs, absence of proper roads and collapse of healthcare services. It is from these very experiences that our political platform has been formulated. Therefore, our narrative does not stem from textbooks, but rather emerges directly from the lives of the people.
ETV Bharat: Why are you calling for 'Bangla Bachao' (Save Bengal)?
Salim: 'Bangla Bachao' is not merely a political slogan; it is a reflection of the stark reality on ground. Education, healthcare, culture, industry, agriculture, every single sector is currently in decline. At one time, Bengal stood at the forefront of the nation in terms of human resource development. In key indicators, such as reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality rates, we used to be ahead of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Today, we have fallen significantly from that position. If this downward spiral is not arrested, the situation is bound to deteriorate further in the future. That is precisely why we are raising the call to 'Save Bengal.'
ETV Bharat: What changes are you observing in the economic sphere?
Salim: The most significant change has occurred in the very character of the economy. Previously, Bengal was characterised as a "surplus economy", people's incomes exceeded their expenditures, enabling them to save. Post offices and small savings schemes served as the pillars of financial security for rural Bengal. That picture has now completely changed. Firstly, the state's debt burden has increased and also the per capita debt burden on individuals has risen. Secondly, people's savings have dwindled. Families that previously managed to keep some money aside are now struggling just to meet their daily living expenses.
Thirdly, dependence on credit has surged. Loans from microfinance institutions have become ubiquitous across the villages and rural areas. There is a growing trend of taking out a new loan simply to repay an old one. Most alarmingly, the traditional system of private moneylending, the 'Mahajan system', is making a comeback in rural Bengal. Farmers are being crushed under the weight of high-interest loans. In essence, an economy that was once characterised by a surplus has now transformed into a deficit economy! This is what's our gravest concern.
ETV Bharat: What is Bengal's current state of industry and employment?
Salim: The industrial sector has suffered a severe breakdown. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which once served as the backbone of Bengal's economy, have become severely debilitated. This has had a direct impact on employment. New jobs are not being created, and existing jobs are failing to survive. Consequently, the youth are compelled to migrate to other states in search of work. At one time, Bengal stood at the forefront of the nation in terms of investment; today, that position has been lost. If this situation cannot be reversed, it will inevitably lead to a social crisis in the long run.
ETV Bharat: What is your primary grievance regarding the current administrative system?
Salim: The most critical issues are corruption and illegal encroachment with extortion becoming institutionalised. The administration is unable to function impartially due to excessive partisan influence. Compounding this is the rise of political violence, leaving the common people in a constant state of insecurity. Furthermore, there is a rampant looting of natural resources. This poses a grave danger not only to the present but also to the future.
ETV Bharat: Has the democratic framework truly been weakened?
Salim: In our view, the democratic framework is currently under severe strain. Opposition voices are virtually absent from the legislature; consequently, the people's grievances are not being adequately reflected. The influence of bureaucracy within the administration has grown, while the role of elected representatives has diminished. Delays within the judiciary are on the rise with people not receiving timely justice. If these three pillars are weakened, democracy cannot remain effective; this is precisely the apprehension we are highlighting in our campaign.
ETV Bharat: The Left Front drew a blank in 2021. How do you view the outcome?
Salim: We do not view this merely as an electoral result. A void has emerged across various strata of society, schools lack teachers, hospitals lack doctors, and the administration suffers from systemic deficiencies. A concerted process to undermine Leftist politics has been underway. However, we believe that the people are now once again seeking an alternative. It is from this very sentiment that the potential for a resurgence is emerging.
ETV Bharat: What is your response to questions on Left Front unity?
Salim: It is true that issues arose in a few constituencies, but these instances were very limited in scope. Overall, Leftist unity remains intact. The CPI(M), the Left Front, and the ISF - all are fighting this battle together. Furthermore, numerous Left-leaning individuals and organisations have also joined our ranks. It is this very unity that will play a pivotal role in the politics of the future.
ETV Bharat: How do you view the role of ISF?
Salim: We have consistently maintained that all Left and progressive forces must unite. If we can also bring the moderate sections of society on board with the Leftist agenda, then it becomes possible to effectively counter the Right wing. This will not happen overnight; it is a political struggle that must be waged step by step.
ETV Bharat: You held a meeting with 'tainted' Humayun Kabir. Was it a gain or a loss?
Salim: In a democracy, the formation of new political parties is not an unusual occurrence. If someone is expelled from the Trinamool Congress and subsequently forms a new party, it becomes my duty as the state secretary of a political party to understand its stance. It is akin to testing the temperature of the water before stepping into it, rather than blindly plunging in. It is essential to understand where a person stands and from what position they are engaging in politics. Dialogue does not necessarily imply endorsement, the primary objective is to assess the reality of the situation.
ETV Bharat: Your party maintains a secular stance. Do you consider a leader like Humayun Kabir to be aligned with that thought?
Salim: In a democracy, one must engage in dialogue with everyone. However, engaging in dialogue and walking a shared path are two distinct things. Much like during my college days — when I would converse with everyone, yet would not go to watch movies with everyone — the same principle applies in politics: we will hold discussions, and only then will we decide who to move forward with and who to exclude.
ETV Bharat: At one point, you spoke of grooming "spirited horses" for the party. How much progress have you made in that regard?
Salim: What I actually said was that we already possess "spirited horses," and our task is to increase their numbers. Initially, 30 new faces were brought to the forefront. Subsequently, that number rose to 300. Our target is 1,000! This is because a single individual — or even a handful of people — is insufficient to pull the chariot of Bengal's politics. We must mold the younger generation through our ideology — individuals who are willing to look beyond their own self-interest and work for the betterment of society across all sectors: education, healthcare, and security.
ETV Bharat: Did failure to form alliance with Congress in Bengal result in gain or loss?
Salim: It could entail both gains and losses. However, we remain steadfast in our position. The Congress party has decided to contest the elections independently; that is their political prerogative. Nevertheless, at the grassroots level, a rapport exists between our respective workers, and many of them are, in fact, extending their support to us. Our objective is to defeat both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, and we are moving forward with that specific goal in mind.
ETV Bharat: Given that an alliance with Congress did not materialise in Bengal, will this have any repercussion on INDIA bloc?
Salim: I have stated this clearly in the past, and I reiterate it now. The INDIA bloc is not an electoral alliance. This coalition was not formed with the specific objective of contesting elections together. This political platform has been established to resist the fascist forces within the country and to safeguard democracy. Its purpose is to ensure that, whenever the government adopts anti-farmer, anti-labour, anti-youth, or anti-women stances within Parliament, all opposition parties can stand united to confront them.
ETV Bharat: Is there any possibility of post-poll alliance with Trinamool or Congress in future?
Salim: Absolutely not. We believe that the BJP and the RSS seek to dismantle the democratic framework and establish a fascist state. Conversely, the Trinamool is engaging in a similar brand of corrupt and divisive politics. Therefore, our struggle is directed against both these forces.
ETV Bharat: Why did you not contest this time as a candidate yourself?
Salim: We are currently nurturing a new generation of leadership. Consequently, a collective decision was made that many members of the state leadership would not contest the elections this time around. At this juncture, bringing the future generation to the forefront is of far greater importance.
ETV Bharat: You were offered position of general secretary. Why did you decline it?
Salim: It seems to me that, at this moment, the reconstruction of the Leftist movement in Bengal is of paramount importance. That is why I am working here. The party will take decisions regarding the future.
ETV Bharat: Why are you targeting both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress simultaneously?
Salim: In our view, both of these parties fundamentally represent the same economic and political framework. Both parties are subject to corporate influence, face allegations of corruption, and have normalised the practice of political defection. Therefore, we are positioning ourselves as an alternative to both of these forces.
ETV Bharat: What is Left's objective in the Assembly Election 2026?
Salim: This is not merely a battle for political power; it is a struggle for the social and economic reconstruction of Bengal. We aim to bring about a resurgence of the Leftist movement, step by step. This is a battle to rebuild Bengal anew, and we are moving forward with that very conviction.
ETV Bharat: Out of 10, what score would you give to Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee in their respective roles?
Salim: I am not an examiner. And if I were an examiner, I wouldn't even let them enter the classroom! Why would I bother evaluating the answer script of someone who lied about own academic degrees? Moreover, becoming an examinee requires a minimum level of qualification, something that Modi and Mamata simply lack!
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