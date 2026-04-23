ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Election: Clashes, Chaos Mar Polling In Birbhum

Bolpur: Tension gripped Veramari village in Ilambazar block of West Bengal's Birbhum district after a youth was caught attempting to barge towards the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) of a booth here.

The incident took place in booth no. 145. Seeing the youth trying to enter into the booth, the central forces team deployed at the spot stopped him, leading to a scuffle. The youth was detained and the administration has launched an investigation to find out why the youth attempted to enter the booth.

Local Trinamool leader Hafizul Sheikh claimed that the incident resulted from a misunderstanding. "The person was attempting to offer water while the central forces exercised excessive strictness," said Sheikh.

An official of the district administration said that the details of the entire incident are currently being thoroughly examined.