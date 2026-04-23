West Bengal Assembly Election: Clashes, Chaos Mar Polling In Birbhum
A youth was detained for allegedly trying to head towards the EVM of a booth. TMC leader says he was offering water.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Bolpur: Tension gripped Veramari village in Ilambazar block of West Bengal's Birbhum district after a youth was caught attempting to barge towards the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) of a booth here.
The incident took place in booth no. 145. Seeing the youth trying to enter into the booth, the central forces team deployed at the spot stopped him, leading to a scuffle. The youth was detained and the administration has launched an investigation to find out why the youth attempted to enter the booth.
Local Trinamool leader Hafizul Sheikh claimed that the incident resulted from a misunderstanding. "The person was attempting to offer water while the central forces exercised excessive strictness," said Sheikh.
An official of the district administration said that the details of the entire incident are currently being thoroughly examined.
Earlier, in a separate incident in Khayrasol area, clashes broke out between locals and security personnel over allegations of EVM malfunctioning.
Stones and bricks were pelted at the central forces, who too charged forward with raised batons to control the situation. Several jawans and the driver of a central forces vehicle sustained injuries while several vehicles were vandalised. A large police contingent was deployed at the scene.
At booth no. 65 in Budhpur village within the Khayrasol block of the Dubrajpur Assembly constituency, voters alleged that pressing other party buttons registered votes for the BJP. They said that the anomaly was detected after around 200 votes had already been cast. They claimed that whenever they were pressing the button for the Trinamool Congress candidate, the vote was invariably recorded in favour of the BJP candidate.
The voters queuing outside the booth became enraged and created an uproar, demanding that the polling process be halted. The administration was apprised of the matter, and engineers from the Election Commission were summoned to the site.
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