ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Will AIMIM-ISF-AJUP Alliance Split Trinamool Vote Bank In Malda?

Prior to the last Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM attempted to establish footprints in North Malda. Owaisi had addressed a public rally in Ratua. However, in that election, they failed to make any significant electoral impact. This time, however, ahead of the 2026 polls, the AIMIM has entered the fray with thorough preparation. Long before the election schedule was announced, they began the task of organising their cadres across various assembly constituencies within the district. They have even set up their own offices in most of these constituencies.

The ISF, too, is expected to field candidates in the district. However, given the dynamics of the minority vote, no one can yet predict exactly how many seats Naushad Siddiqui's ISF will ultimately contest in the district. ISF had contested from this district during the 2021 Assembly elections.

AIMIM has forged an electoral alliance with the Humayun Kabir's newly formed 'Aam Janata Unnayan Party' (AJUP). AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi arrived in the state yesterday and Humayun Kabir rushed all the way from Murshidabad to welcome him. It has been announced that these two parties will jointly contest all 11 Assembly seats in the Malda district. The top leadership of both parties is yet to reach a final decision regarding only one constituency - English Bazar.

If political analysts are to be believed, the electoral arithmetic for this Assembly election has become rather complex. This time around, several constituencies are poised to witness four-way contests. Furthermore, there is the intricate equation of the minority vote to consider.

Malda: Trinamool Congress, which has been relying heavily on its minority vote bank to win polls in West Bengal, is facing a tough challenge in minority-dominated Malda district, where an alliance has been formed between Asaduddin Owaisi, Naushad Siddiqui, and former TMC leader, Humayun Kabir, for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The political landscape is heating up in not just Malda district but in the neighboring Murshidabad as well. It appears that in approximately 114 assembly seats across the state, this alliance between Owaisi, Naushad and Humayun, could deal a significant blow to the minority vote bank of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

To make matters worse the Congress is making a desperate bid to reclaim the ground it lost in previous elections, during which it had virtually vanished from the electoral fray while contesting in alliance with the Left Front. Political observers suggest that if the Congress manages to campaign effectively, it is virtually certain to win a few seats this time around, or at least come very close to victory. However, they have yet to release their list of candidates. The reason behind this delay remains unknown.

During a recent visit to Malda, Humayun Kabir categorically declared that following the upcoming elections, their alliance would play a decisive role in the formation of the new government in the state. He announced that they would be contesting in 182 assembly seats across the state. He also indicated that, within the framework of their electoral alliance with the AIMIM (MIM), there could be some minor adjustments regarding the specific seats contested by each party.

Earler, AIMIM made a strong debut in the Bihar Assembly elections, securing four seats in its first attempt. Now, the focus of this political party from Telangana is fixed on Bengal. Many political analysts believe that the AIMIM's participation in the Bihar elections inadvertently handed the BJP a certain tactical advantage. The question that arises now is whether they will end up providing a similar advantage to the BJP in Bengal or not.

However, Ajay Ganguly, BJP president for the South Malda organisational district, does not consider the AIMIM a significant factor worth taking into account. "We have said it before, and we say it again, this time, the BJP will win every single seat in Malda district on the strength of its own power. We are confident that the BJP is coming to power in Bengal this time around. Furthermore, in a democratic country, any political party is free to contest any election. We have nothing to say regarding that. However, I can assert one thing that the BJP will secure the votes of the minorities as well. This is because the minorities have realised that the Trinamool-led government has subjected them to nothing but deprivation. Aside from using them merely as a vote bank, the government has done nothing else for them. It has made absolutely no effort toward their holistic development. Instead, they have simply been misled on various issues. The minorities have now seen through this ploy of the Trinamool."

Rezaul Karim, the district president of AIMIM, said, "For a long time, the Trinamool has been deceiving the minorities. By merely distributing allowances, the government has treated the minorities as beggars. The state government possesses no plan for their holistic development. The CPI(M) and the Congress have engaged in the same practices. Many are mocking us by labeling us the 'B-team' of the BJP. Yet, we did not even contest the 2021 elections in Bengal so, how did the BJP manage to secure so many seats in that election? The minorities have finally realised that, for all these years, political parties have merely exploited them to serve their own vested interests".

However, Abdur Rahim Bakshi, Trinamool Congress's Malda District President refuses to give any importance to parties like the AIMIM, ISF, and JUP. His stance is unequivocal. "We have only one candidate across the state's 294 constituencies, and that is Mamata Banerjee. People will vote for the Trinamool Congress solely because of her. The Chief Minister has formulated government schemes for every single resident of the state, irrespective of religion or caste. Everyone is reaping the benefits of these schemes. The Chief Minister has stood by the people of the state through every crisis. She continues to wage a battle against the BJP-led central government, even regarding the issue of the SIR. The people of Bengal cannot forget these things. Therefore, no matter how vigorously the AIMIM, ISF, or AJUP enter the electoral fray, the public will sweep them aside."