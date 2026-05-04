Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Raidighi Constituency Shortly
CPI-M's Samya Ganguly, son of former minister Kanti Ganguly, is contesting from Raidighi Assembly constituency. Polling was held in this seat on April 29.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Kolkata: Raidighi Assembly constituency, located in the Diamond Harbour subdivision of South 24 Parganas district, is part of the seven segments of Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat.
Thirteen candidates, including six independents, are in the fray. The key contestants are Tapas Mondal S/O-Shibaprasad Mondal of TMC, Samya Ganguly of CPI-M and BJP's Palash Rana. Samya is son of former Left Front minister and MLA Kanti Ganguly.
Notably, the TMC candidate has two namesakes among the independents, Tapas Mondal S/O-Ashok Mondal and Tapas Mandal S/O-Dibakar Mandal.
This constituency was created in 2011 following delimination and since then it is a TMC stronghold with the party winning it in the last three consecutive elections. Presently, it is held by TMC's Aloke Jaldata.
Raidighi comprising Mathurapur I community development blocks and six gram panchayats of Mathurapur II is close to the Sunderbans. The number of registered voters is 267846, including 139455 men and 128386 women.
In 2021 Assembly election, TMC's Aloke Jaldata won with 115707 votes while BJP's Santanu Bapuli was the first runner-up with 80139 votes.
In 2016 Assembly election, TMC candidate, actress and dancer Debasree Roy secured 101161 votes and defeated CPI-M leader and former minister Kanti Ganguly by a victory margin of only 0.56 percent votes.
The seat went to polls in the second phase on April 29.
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