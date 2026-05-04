ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Raidighi Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: Raidighi Assembly constituency, located in the Diamond Harbour subdivision of South 24 Parganas district, is part of the seven segments of Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat.

Thirteen candidates, including six independents, are in the fray. The key contestants are Tapas Mondal S/O-Shibaprasad Mondal of TMC, Samya Ganguly of CPI-M and BJP's Palash Rana. Samya is son of former Left Front minister and MLA Kanti Ganguly.

Notably, the TMC candidate has two namesakes among the independents, Tapas Mondal S/O-Ashok Mondal and Tapas Mandal S/O-Dibakar Mandal.

This constituency was created in 2011 following delimination and since then it is a TMC stronghold with the party winning it in the last three consecutive elections. Presently, it is held by TMC's Aloke Jaldata.