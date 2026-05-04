Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Panihati Constituency Shortly, RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Dominates Polls
The 2024 RG Kar rape-murder incident dominates Panihati Assembly elections as BJP has fielded the victim's mother from this seat.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Kolkata: In Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, the contest is between CPI-M's Kalatan Dasgupta, TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh and RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother, who has been fielded by the BJP.
A total of 11 candidates are in the fray this time. The seat is presently held by TMC's Nirmal Ghosh, who has won this seat five times, including three consecutive times since 2011 and the first time on Congress ticket in 1996.
This constituency is one of the seven segments of Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat and comprises 29 wards of Panihati municipality. It has a total of 189714 voters, including 93805 men and 95905 women.
Since this seat came into existence in 1967 following delimitation, Left Front has won here eight times, TMC four times and Congress twice.
In 2021 Assembly Election, TMC's Nirmal Ghosh won this seat with 50.28 percent votes by defeating BJP's Sanmoy Bandopadhyay, who got 35.65 percent votes and the margin of victory was 25,177 votes.
In 2016 Assembly Election, TMC's Nirmal Ghosh won this seat by defeating BJP's Sanmoy Bandopadhyay by a narrow margin of 1.84 percent votes.
Panihati is well connected by road through Barrackpore Trunk Road and by railway via Panihati and Sodepur stations.
Voting in Panihati constituency was held in the second phase on April 29.
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