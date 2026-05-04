ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Panihati Constituency Shortly, RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Dominates Polls

Kolkata: In Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, the contest is between CPI-M's Kalatan Dasgupta, TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh and RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother, who has been fielded by the BJP.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray this time. The seat is presently held by TMC's Nirmal Ghosh, who has won this seat five times, including three consecutive times since 2011 and the first time on Congress ticket in 1996.

This constituency is one of the seven segments of Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat and comprises 29 wards of Panihati municipality. It has a total of 189714 voters, including 93805 men and 95905 women.

Since this seat came into existence in 1967 following delimitation, Left Front has won here eight times, TMC four times and Congress twice.