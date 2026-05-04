ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Humayun Kabir's Nowda Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: West Bengal's Nowda constituency in Berhampur subdivision in Murshidabad district is witnessing a multi-cornered contest between sitting TMC MLA Sahina Momtaz Khan, Congress candidate Matiur Rahaman, BJP's Rana Mandal and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who is playing a key factor this time.

Kabir, an MLA from Bharatpur formed his own party after he was suspended from the TMC in December 2025 for proposing the construction of a Babri Masjid-like mosque. Nine candidates are in the fray, including four independents.

Nowda has been traditionally a Congress-dominant seat till Abu Taher Khan, who won on a Congress ticket four consecutive terms, contested the Murshidabad Lok Sabha elections as a TMC candidate in 2019. This opened TMC's doors in Nowda. TMC's Sahina Mumtaz Begum won the bye-election in 2019 and the party has retained the seat since then.

The Nowda constituency, located near Beldanga, comprises Nowda community block, Chaitannapur I, Chaitannapur II, Madda and Mahula II gram panchayats of the Beldanga I block. It has a total of 2,35,737 voters, including 122837 men and 112898 women.