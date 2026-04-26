ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Matua Family Feud Deepens In Bagdah As Sisters-In-Law Lock Horns

Bagdah: The Bagdah Assembly seat in Bongaon sub-division of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district is witnessing intense battle between BJP candidate Soma Thakur and her sister-in-law, sitting TMC MLA Madhuparna Thakur.

Both are members of the Thakurbari family, the spiritual epicentre of the Matua community in Thakurnagar. Soma is wife of Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways while Madhuparna is daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur. It is thus a rare political duel between two sisters-in-law, both claiming to represent the Matua legacy.

Bagdah, where Scheduled Castes account for more than 53 percent of the electorate and Matuas make up over 40 percent, has long been seen as a political weather vane in the refugee belt. BJP's Biswajit Das won the seat in 2021 with nearly 49 percent votes but later switched over to the TMC. In the 2024 bypoll, the TMC brought in Madhuparna, one of the youngest members of the Thakur family, and she won with more than 55 percent of the votes.

However, this time, the fight has sharpened by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. TMC leaders claim around 55,000 names were deleted from electoral rolls in Bagdah alone. North 24 Parganas, the district with the largest concentration of Matua refugees and influencing at least 34 assembly seats directly and another two dozen along the Bangladesh border, lost almost 12.3 lakh names after the SIR exercise.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manjul Krishna Thakur left the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP at a rally addressed by Amit Shah in Bardhaman. Since then, the Thakurbari has become sharply divided.

Following the death of Kapil Krishna Thakur, his wife, Mamata Bala Thakur, was elected as an MP on a Trinamool ticket. Conversely, Manjul Krishna's son, Shantanu Thakur, was elected as an MP and subsequently appointed a Minister on a BJP ticket. This feud within the Thakurnagar Thakurbari has, over time, spread across the wider Bongaon region.

In the 2024 bye-election for the Bagdah Assembly constituency, which falls under the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat, Madhuparna Thakur was elected as an MLA on a Trinamool ticket. For the Assembly elections, the party has once again fielded Madhuparna from Bagdah. On the opposing side, BJP has nominated Soma Thakur as its candidate for the same constituency.