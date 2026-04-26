West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Matua Family Feud Deepens In Bagdah As Sisters-In-Law Lock Horns
Matua voters are a crucial factor in Bagdah, which has always witnessed intense political battle, writes ETV Bharat's Bapi Mandal.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Bagdah: The Bagdah Assembly seat in Bongaon sub-division of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district is witnessing intense battle between BJP candidate Soma Thakur and her sister-in-law, sitting TMC MLA Madhuparna Thakur.
Both are members of the Thakurbari family, the spiritual epicentre of the Matua community in Thakurnagar. Soma is wife of Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways while Madhuparna is daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur. It is thus a rare political duel between two sisters-in-law, both claiming to represent the Matua legacy.
Bagdah, where Scheduled Castes account for more than 53 percent of the electorate and Matuas make up over 40 percent, has long been seen as a political weather vane in the refugee belt. BJP's Biswajit Das won the seat in 2021 with nearly 49 percent votes but later switched over to the TMC. In the 2024 bypoll, the TMC brought in Madhuparna, one of the youngest members of the Thakur family, and she won with more than 55 percent of the votes.
However, this time, the fight has sharpened by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. TMC leaders claim around 55,000 names were deleted from electoral rolls in Bagdah alone. North 24 Parganas, the district with the largest concentration of Matua refugees and influencing at least 34 assembly seats directly and another two dozen along the Bangladesh border, lost almost 12.3 lakh names after the SIR exercise.
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manjul Krishna Thakur left the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP at a rally addressed by Amit Shah in Bardhaman. Since then, the Thakurbari has become sharply divided.
Following the death of Kapil Krishna Thakur, his wife, Mamata Bala Thakur, was elected as an MP on a Trinamool ticket. Conversely, Manjul Krishna's son, Shantanu Thakur, was elected as an MP and subsequently appointed a Minister on a BJP ticket. This feud within the Thakurnagar Thakurbari has, over time, spread across the wider Bongaon region.
In the 2024 bye-election for the Bagdah Assembly constituency, which falls under the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat, Madhuparna Thakur was elected as an MLA on a Trinamool ticket. For the Assembly elections, the party has once again fielded Madhuparna from Bagdah. On the opposing side, BJP has nominated Soma Thakur as its candidate for the same constituency.
During campaigning, BJP candidate Soma said, "I see no family ties in this electoral battle. I am fully prepared to defeat the Trinamool candidate. I do not know whether we will even speak if we cross paths on the streets during the campaign." Trinamool candidate Madhuparna said, "The battle is, after all, an electoral one; there is little room for emotional ties. However, if my sister-in-law speaks to me during the election campaign, I will certainly speak to her as well."
Over the past few years, the political landscape of the Bagdah Assembly constituency has undergone repeated shifts. Historically, the Matua-dominated Bagdah constituency served as a stronghold for the Forward Bloc, a constituent partner of the Left Front. Late Apurba Majumdar, a former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, was elected as the MLA from Bagdah for five consecutive terms.
It was in the 2006 Assembly elections that the "ghashphool" (Trinamool Congress symbol of two flowers with grass) first bloomed in Bagdah and Dulal Bar was elected as the MLA on a Trinamool ticket. Subsequently, prior to the 2016 Assembly elections, he switched parties and was elected as the MLA on a Congress ticket.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, "lotus" started blooming in Bagdah. Shantanu Thakur, BJP candidate for Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, secured a lead of nearly 20,000 votes from Bagdah. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP candidate for this seat, Biswajit Das, won by a margin of approximately 10,000 votes. Prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Biswajit resigned from his post as an MLA and contested as a Trinamool candidate. However, the BJP once again established a lead of 20,614 votes in Bagdah. Just two months later, Madhuparna contested the bye-election from Bagdah and secured a victory by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes.
Voting statistics indicate that, for a long time, the voters of Bagdah have not maintained allegiance to any single specific party and candidates from the Congress, Trinamool, and BJP have emerged victorious at various times.
The Trinamool Congress claims that the majority of the voters excluded from the list were BJP supporters and their victory is assured. Conversely, the BJP asserts that the names struck from the list, including those of deceased individuals and voters residing elsewhere, would have actually favoured the Trinamool and so would benefit them.
Varying sentiments are evident within the Matua community. Both the Trinamool and the BJP, representing two distinct factions within the Matuas, are interpreting the potential election results in ways that suit their respective narratives.
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