ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Khardaha Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: The Khardaha Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas is witnessing a contest between TMC's Devadeep Purohit, BJP's Kalyan Chakraborti and CPI-M's Debojyoti Das.

This time, 12 candidates are in the fray. This seat has been previously held by two state finance ministers, Left Front's Asim Dasgupta and TMC's Amit Mitra. Devadeep is a veteran journalist and a post graduate from the Delhi School of Economics.

Khardaha Assembly constituency is one of the seven segments of Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. It comprises Khardah municipality, six wards of Panihati municipality and four gram panchayats of Barrackpore II community development block. It had been a Left bastion for almost 60 years till TMC breached it in 2011. Presently, it is TMC's stronghold.

This constituency has a total of 2,09,855 voters, including 1,04,991 men and 1,04,857 women.