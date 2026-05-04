Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Khardaha Constituency Shortly
Khardaha constituency has been represented by former finance ministers, TMC's Amit Mitra and Asim Dasgupta of CPI-M in the past.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Kolkata: The Khardaha Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas is witnessing a contest between TMC's Devadeep Purohit, BJP's Kalyan Chakraborti and CPI-M's Debojyoti Das.
This time, 12 candidates are in the fray. This seat has been previously held by two state finance ministers, Left Front's Asim Dasgupta and TMC's Amit Mitra. Devadeep is a veteran journalist and a post graduate from the Delhi School of Economics.
Khardaha Assembly constituency is one of the seven segments of Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. It comprises Khardah municipality, six wards of Panihati municipality and four gram panchayats of Barrackpore II community development block. It had been a Left bastion for almost 60 years till TMC breached it in 2011. Presently, it is TMC's stronghold.
This constituency has a total of 2,09,855 voters, including 1,04,991 men and 1,04,857 women.
In 2021 Assembly election, TMC's Kajal Sinha had won this seat with 49.69 percent votes by defeating BJP candidate Silbhadra Datta, who secured 34.12 per cent votes.
In 2016 Assembly election, then finance minister Amit Mitra won by 49.65 percent votes by defeating former finance minister Asim Kumar Dasgupta by a margin of 12.58 percent votes.
Voting in Khardaha was held in the second phase of polling on April 29.
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