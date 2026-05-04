ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Madan Mitra's Kamarhati Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: Kamarhati Assembly constituency, located in North 24 Parganas, is one of the seven segments in Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. TMC's Madan Mitra, a former minister, is the sitting MLA here, winning this seat in 2011 and 2021.

This time, the seat is witnessing a triangular contest between the TMC, CPI-M and BJP. The key contestants are TMC's Madan Mitra, BJP's Arup Choudhury and CPI-M's Manas Mukherjee. A total of 11 candidates, including six independents, are in the fray.

This seat comprises 31 wards (from ward no 1 to 16 and 21 to 35) of the Kamarhati Municipality. It is an industrial township with many jute mills and factories. The number of registered voters is 162646, including 80693 men and 81947 women.

In 2021 Assembly elections, TMC's Madan Mitra won this seat with 73,845 votes and BJP's Anindya Banerjee was the first runner-up with 38,437 votes.