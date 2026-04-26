West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Gaighata Villages Plagued By Arsenic, Apathy Of Leaders
Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections on April 29, demand for arsenic-free drinking water has gained momentum in Gaighata, writes ETV Bharat's Utsab Mondal.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Gaighata: In many villages of poll-bound Gaighata in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, arsenic contamination of groundwater remains a major health problem as residents suffer from arsenicosis.
"Whenever its election time, politicians come to our doorstep addressing us as 'Babu' and 'Mama' and making all sorts of grand promises. But the moment the polls are over, nobody recognises us. They never care to look back at us," regretted Bhim Das, a farmer from Bishnupur Mathpara in Gaighata, who has been suffering from arsenicosis for last 15 years.
Likewise Bhim Das, there are several people in Bishnupur Mathpara who suffer from arsenicosis, a chronic disease caused by consumption of arsenic-contaminated groundwater. With government-installed taps running dry, residents have no option other than the tube wells, that supply groundwater high in arsenic.
Whenever elections approach, promises start flooding, pledging to deliver purified drinking water directly to every household. From the BJP to the Trinamool Congress, candidates from all political parties parrot the same rhetoric but residents lament that the ground situation remains unchanged. The 2026 Assembly Election season has proven to be no exception.
Arsenic In Groundwater
According to local residents, although pipelines were laid around 1.5 years ago to deliver drinking water to every home, not a single drop of water has flowed through them till now. Left with no other recourse, residents are forced to purchase drinking water at a cost of Rs 20 to 25 per 20 litre. Those who lack the financial means to buy water have to rely on "poisonous water", consuming it day in and day out. Consequently, on the eve of the Assembly elections, the demand for safe drinking water is once again gaining momentum in the area.
Ashok Das, state secretary of the Arsenic Defence Committee, said, "Gaighata is an arsenic-prone region and our survey has revealed that the groundwater contains 88 times more arsenic than the permissible limit. Around 1000 people in this block are suffering from arsenic-related ailments. Among them, the highest concentration of affected individuals is found in Bishnupur Mathpara. But, arsenic-free drinking water has still not reached this area. In the Gaighata block, nearly 50 percent of the population purchases drinking water. The price for 20 litre of water ranges from Rs 20 to 25."
Grievances Of Locals
The drinking water crisis is not limited to Mathpara alone but plagues the entire Gaighata block. To address this issue, the government has announced plans to deliver treated drinking water from the Ganges directly to households.
Ramprasad Das, a resident of Gaighata, said, "A tap connection for drinking water was installed at our home around 1 to 1.5 years ago. However, water is yet to flow through it. A solar-powered drinking water plant was also installed in our neighborhood, but it remains non-functional for most days of the year. Consequently, those who can afford buy their water, while those who cannot are forced to fetch water from a neighbouring village."
Another resident, Srabani Das, lamented, "It has been 1.5 years since the tap was installed but we don't get any water. We fetch drinking water from a nearby tube well, which breaks down frequently, and we have to pool our own money to repair it. Whenever elections approach, we are promised that clean drinking water will be made available to us. All sorts of water quality tests are conducted but we never receive the arsenic-free, treated drinking water we were promised."
Bhim Das said, "In our village, 10 to 12 people are currently suffering from arsenic-related diseases. Many others have already succumbed to these ailments. Even those who have survived receive little to no medical treatment."
He said that the village faces a severe drinking water crisis. "A tap connection for delivering treated Ganges water was installed at my home for which I even had to pay a fee of Rs 100. Yet, till this day, no water has flowed through it. How are we supposed to survive without access to clean, treated drinking water? What are the children in our households supposed to drink? What can we do? We are poor and cannot afford to buy drinking water so we are compelled to drink this water. When elections come, we have to cast our votes in favour of the some leader, who never spare us a glance later."
BJP Blames TMC Govt
BJP candidate for Gaighata and also sitting MLA, Subrata Thakur, attributed the failure to deliver drinking water to every household to the state government's tussle with the Centre.
"Under the Prime Minister's visionary scheme, drinking water has reached every household in every other state. Bengal is the only state where work has been stalled. State government knows that if drinking water reaches every home, the Central government will receive the credit. That is why Mamata's government has obstructed the implementation of this project here. They do not wish for the welfare of the people," Thakur said assuring, "People of Gaighata will receive clean drinking water. Within six months of the BJP coming to power in the state, purified drinking water will be delivered to every household".
TMC Assures Problem Will Be Solved Very Soon
The Trinamool Congress said that work is currently underway and that drinking water will reach every household very soon. Narottam Biswas, Trinamool candidate for Gaighata, said, "It is true that drinking water has not yet reached every home. However, the people must exercise a little patience. Pipelines have already been laid in many areas, with only a few locations remaining. We are making every effort to ensure that drinking water is delivered to every household as quickly as possible."
Warning From Health Experts
According to medical professionals, prolonged consumption of arsenic-contaminated water and food leads to arsenicosis. Public health expert Kajal Krishna Banik said, "It is not just Gaighata or North 24 Parganas, groundwater in numerous blocks across nine districts of West Bengal contains elevated levels of arsenic. The greater the number of people consuming water from tube wells, more are chances of arsenicosis. While an arsenic level of 0.05 milligrams per litre is considered safe for the human body, if a person consumes arsenic-contaminated water continuously for more than six months, symptoms of arsenicosis may manifest in their system. Patchy spots are formed on the skin and in many cases, the condition can affect the bones."
Banik further said that there is no specific, effective treatment for arsenicosis and the primary objective is prevention. "To prevent this disease, one must consume large quantities of purified water, either filtered tap water or treated rainwater. OHowever, for various reasons, particularly due to unplanned urbanisation, groundwater is still being extracted and supplied through tube wells in many areas. Consequently, while the groundwater table is depleting on one hand, a significant number of people are falling victim to arsenicosis due to the high arsenic content in the water. The primary responsibility lies with the government, the administration, and those working in the field of public health. By successfully raising awareness among the general public, this problem can be significantly mitigated, and people can be safeguarded from the threat of arsenicosis," he explained.
In Gaighata, capitalising on the drinking water crisis, numerous water purification plants have sprung up indiscriminately across the area. Water is being sold from these facilities in drums.
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