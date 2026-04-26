ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Gaighata Villages Plagued By Arsenic, Apathy Of Leaders

Gaighata: In many villages of poll-bound Gaighata in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, arsenic contamination of groundwater remains a major health problem as residents suffer from arsenicosis.

"Whenever its election time, politicians come to our doorstep addressing us as 'Babu' and 'Mama' and making all sorts of grand promises. But the moment the polls are over, nobody recognises us. They never care to look back at us," regretted Bhim Das, a farmer from Bishnupur Mathpara in Gaighata, who has been suffering from arsenicosis for last 15 years.

Likewise Bhim Das, there are several people in Bishnupur Mathpara who suffer from arsenicosis, a chronic disease caused by consumption of arsenic-contaminated groundwater. With government-installed taps running dry, residents have no option other than the tube wells, that supply groundwater high in arsenic.

Whenever elections approach, promises start flooding, pledging to deliver purified drinking water directly to every household. From the BJP to the Trinamool Congress, candidates from all political parties parrot the same rhetoric but residents lament that the ground situation remains unchanged. The 2026 Assembly Election season has proven to be no exception.

Arsenic In Groundwater

According to local residents, although pipelines were laid around 1.5 years ago to deliver drinking water to every home, not a single drop of water has flowed through them till now. Left with no other recourse, residents are forced to purchase drinking water at a cost of Rs 20 to 25 per 20 litre. Those who lack the financial means to buy water have to rely on "poisonous water", consuming it day in and day out. Consequently, on the eve of the Assembly elections, the demand for safe drinking water is once again gaining momentum in the area.

Ashok Das, state secretary of the Arsenic Defence Committee, said, "Gaighata is an arsenic-prone region and our survey has revealed that the groundwater contains 88 times more arsenic than the permissible limit. Around 1000 people in this block are suffering from arsenic-related ailments. Among them, the highest concentration of affected individuals is found in Bishnupur Mathpara. But, arsenic-free drinking water has still not reached this area. In the Gaighata block, nearly 50 percent of the population purchases drinking water. The price for 20 litre of water ranges from Rs 20 to 25."

Grievances Of Locals

The drinking water crisis is not limited to Mathpara alone but plagues the entire Gaighata block. To address this issue, the government has announced plans to deliver treated drinking water from the Ganges directly to households.

Ramprasad Das, a resident of Gaighata, said, "A tap connection for drinking water was installed at our home around 1 to 1.5 years ago. However, water is yet to flow through it. A solar-powered drinking water plant was also installed in our neighborhood, but it remains non-functional for most days of the year. Consequently, those who can afford buy their water, while those who cannot are forced to fetch water from a neighbouring village."

Another resident, Srabani Das, lamented, "It has been 1.5 years since the tap was installed but we don't get any water. We fetch drinking water from a nearby tube well, which breaks down frequently, and we have to pool our own money to repair it. Whenever elections approach, we are promised that clean drinking water will be made available to us. All sorts of water quality tests are conducted but we never receive the arsenic-free, treated drinking water we were promised."