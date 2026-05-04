ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Dum Dum Uttar Constituency Shortly; Chandrima Vs Dipsita

Kolkata: Located in North 24 Parganas district, Dum Dum Uttar constituency is witnessing a fight between sitting TMC MLA and senior state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, prominent youth leader of CPI-M Dipsita Dhar and BJP's Sourav Sikdar.

Nine candidates are in the fray from this seat.

Chandrima won this seat in 2011 but was defeated by Tanmay Bhattacharya of CPI-M in 2016. In 2021, she reclaimed the seat by defeating BJP's Archana Majumdar.

This time, Chandrima faces a tough challenge from Dipsita, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University with a PhD in Philosophy. Also, results of the previous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections reveal that BJP has been increasing its foothold in this seat.