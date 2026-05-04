Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Dum Dum Uttar Constituency Shortly; Chandrima Vs Dipsita
Dum Dum Uttar constituency was formed following delimitation in 2011. Polling in this seat was held in the second phase on April 29.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Kolkata: Located in North 24 Parganas district, Dum Dum Uttar constituency is witnessing a fight between sitting TMC MLA and senior state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, prominent youth leader of CPI-M Dipsita Dhar and BJP's Sourav Sikdar.
Nine candidates are in the fray from this seat.
Chandrima won this seat in 2011 but was defeated by Tanmay Bhattacharya of CPI-M in 2016. In 2021, she reclaimed the seat by defeating BJP's Archana Majumdar.
This time, Chandrima faces a tough challenge from Dipsita, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University with a PhD in Philosophy. Also, results of the previous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections reveal that BJP has been increasing its foothold in this seat.
This constituency, formed in 2011 following delimitation, falls under Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. It comprises the municipalities of North Dum Dum and Barrackpur and has a total of 2,40,341 voters, including 118324 men and 122013 women.
In 2021 Assembly elections, TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya won this seat by 45.24 percent votes by defeating BJP's Archana Majumdar while CPI-M's Tanmoy Bhattacharya stood in the third position.
In 2016 Assembly elections, CPI-M's Tanmoy Bhattacharya won this seat by defeating TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya by a margin of 3.3 percent votes.
Polling was held in Dum Dum Uttar in the second phase on April 29.
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