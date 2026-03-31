ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP's 4th Candidate List Includes MoS Santanu Thakur's Wife, Maynaguri Candidate Replaced

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. With this, the party is left to declare candidates for six seats.

BJP has changed its candidate for Maynaguri (SC) consituency, replacing MLA Kaushik Roy with Dalim Roy, complying with the demands of its workers and supporters. The party has also dropped MLA Mihir Goswami from Natabari and fielded Girija Shankar Roy, who recently joined the BJP, from this seat. Former Congress councillor Santosh Pathak, who joined the BJP last week, has been fielded from Chowringhee constituency.

The list also includes former IPS officer Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar constituency, journalist Manab Guha from Memari and Soma Thakur, wife of Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, from Bagda.

According to the list, Ashutosh Barma will contest from Sitai (SC), Uttam Kumar Banik from Magrahat East (SC), Debanshu Panda from Falta, Shyamal Hati from Howrah Dakshin, Ranjan Kumar Pal from Panchla, Piyush Kanti Das from Chandipur, Pradip Lodha from Garbeta and Arijit Roy from Barabani.