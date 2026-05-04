West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Biggest Upsets, Several TMC Ministers Losing
Several TMC ministers have either been defeated or are trailing by huge margins behind their BJP counterparts across West Bengal.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Kolkata: The BJP has crossed the majority mark leaving the ruling Trinamool Congress suffering a major setback with most of its heavyweight candidates, including ministers and film stars, set to be defeated by huge margins.
The counting saw the BJP putting up an impressive fight since the beginning while TMC candidates continued to trail throughout the day.
TMC ministers, including Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Manas Bhuniya, Sujit Bose, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas, Indranil Sen, Swapan Debnath, Becharam Manna, Udayan Guha, Moloy Ghatak and Birbaha Hansda were among the upsets that nobody saw coming. This apart, film stars, including Raj Chakraborty, Sayantika Banerjee and Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely) were among others.
Here's a list of major upsets that not even the opposition expected
BJP's Arijit Bakshi Set To Defeat Education Minister Bratya Basu
The outgoing education minister is seen trailing behind BJP candidate Arijit Bakshi from Dum Dum Assembly constituency by around 20,000 votes. Batya, sitting TMC MLA of Dum Dum, has won this seat since 2011. In 2021 Assembly elections, he won by a margin of 87,000 votes by defeating BJP's Bimalshankar Nanda. This year, the seat went to polls on April 29 and saw a polling turnout of 88.91 percent.
BJP's Sharadwat Mukherjee Set To Defeat Fire Minister Sujit Bose
Sujit Bose, TMC candidate from Bidhannagar, is seen trailing behind BJP candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee by over 28,000 votes. In the previous election, Sujit won this seat by a margin of 75,912 votes. This seat went to polls on April 29, witnessing a voter turnout of 85.84 percent
BJP's Purnima Chakraborty Defeats Women And Child Development Minister Shashi Panja
TMC candidate Shashi Panja has been defeated by BJP's Purnima Chakraborty from Shyampukur Assembly constituency by a margin of 14633. Shashi, who was trailing behind BJP candidate Purnima Chakraborty throughout the counting, finally finished with 45615 votes while winner, Purnima bagged 60248 votes. Sashi has won this seat three consecutive times since 2011. In 2021 Assembly elections, Shashi won by defeating Sandipan Biswas of BJP by a margin of 22,520 votes.
BJP's Sourav Sikdar Set To Defeat Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya
Chandrima Bhattacharya is trailing behind BJP's Sourav Sikdar by over 17,000 votes from Dum Dum Uttar. Chandrima won this seat in 2011 but was defeated by Tanmay Bhattacharya of CPI-M in 2016. In 2021, she reclaimed the seat by defeating BJP's Archana Majumdar. The Dum Dum Uttar was formed following delimitation in 2011.
BJP's Arun Kumar Das Set To Defeat MoS Panchayat Becharam Manna
Becharam Manna is trailing behind BJP's Arun Kumar Das from Singur Assembly constituency by over 22,000 votes. Becharam was seen leading in the initial trends but continued to trail during the day. Singur has been with TMC for over two decades. Since 2001, the party has won five consecutive terms. Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who won the seat in 2011, was denied a ticket in 2021 and he defected to the BJP but was defeated by Becharam Manna of TMC by 25,923 votes.
BJP's Rupa Ganguly Set To Defeat Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely)
Sitting MLA of Sonarpur Dakshin and actor-turned-politician Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely) trails behind former MP and actress Rupa Ganguly by over 31,000 votes from this seat. Lovely won this seat defeating BJP's Anjana Basu by a margin of 26181 votes.
BJP's Sajal Ghosh Set To Defeat Sayantika Banerjee
Sitting MLA of Baranagar and actor-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee is trailing behind BJP's Sajal Ghosh by over 15,000 votes in Baranagar Assembly constituency. This seat has been a TMC stronghold since 2011 with Tapas Roy winning it thrice. Tapas Roy, however, switched to the BJP in 2024 and resigned from TMC, triggering a bye-election. TMC, however, managed to retain this seat as Sayantika Banerjee won it but the victory margin had significantly dipped compared to 2021.
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