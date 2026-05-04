ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Biggest Upsets, Several TMC Ministers Losing

Kolkata: The BJP has crossed the majority mark leaving the ruling Trinamool Congress suffering a major setback with most of its heavyweight candidates, including ministers and film stars, set to be defeated by huge margins.

The counting saw the BJP putting up an impressive fight since the beginning while TMC candidates continued to trail throughout the day.

TMC ministers, including Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Manas Bhuniya, Sujit Bose, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas, Indranil Sen, Swapan Debnath, Becharam Manna, Udayan Guha, Moloy Ghatak and Birbaha Hansda were among the upsets that nobody saw coming. This apart, film stars, including Raj Chakraborty, Sayantika Banerjee and Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely) were among others.

Here's a list of major upsets that not even the opposition expected

BJP's Arijit Bakshi Set To Defeat Education Minister Bratya Basu

The outgoing education minister is seen trailing behind BJP candidate Arijit Bakshi from Dum Dum Assembly constituency by around 20,000 votes. Batya, sitting TMC MLA of Dum Dum, has won this seat since 2011. In 2021 Assembly elections, he won by a margin of 87,000 votes by defeating BJP's Bimalshankar Nanda. This year, the seat went to polls on April 29 and saw a polling turnout of 88.91 percent.

BJP's Sharadwat Mukherjee Set To Defeat Fire Minister Sujit Bose

Sujit Bose, TMC candidate from Bidhannagar, is seen trailing behind BJP candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee by over 28,000 votes. In the previous election, Sujit won this seat by a margin of 75,912 votes. This seat went to polls on April 29, witnessing a voter turnout of 85.84 percent

BJP's Purnima Chakraborty Defeats Women And Child Development Minister Shashi Panja