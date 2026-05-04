ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Sayantika's Baranagar Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: Baranagar Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas is one of the seven segments of Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. Ten candidates are in the fray but the key contestants are actor-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee from the TMC, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh and CPI-M's Sayandeep Mitra.

This constituency had former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, who has won this seat six times. A Left-dominant seat, Baranagar turned into a TMC stronghold since 2011 with Tapas Roy winning this seat thrice. In 2024, Tapas Roy switched to the BJP and resigned from TMC, triggering a bye-election. TMC, however, managed to retain this seat as Sayantika Banerjee won it, though the victory margin had dipped compared to 2021.

Baranagar Assembly constituency comprises Baranagar Municipality and four wards of Kamarhati Municipality. This seat has witnessed the growth of the jute industry in the past. The Baranagar Jute Mill, one of the oldest mills of India is still functional.

The number of registered voters is 186541, of which 90690 are men and 95847 women.