Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Bagdah Constituency Shortly, Sisters-In-Law Cross Swords
Both candidates, sisters-in-law, Madhuparna Thakur and Soma Thakur, belong to Thakurbari, spiritual epicentre of Matua community.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Kolkata: The Bagdah Assembly constituency in Bongaon sub-division of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district is witnessing a rare fight between two sisters-in-law, sitting TMC MLA Madhuparna Thakur and BJP candidate Soma Thakur.
Bagdah is synonymous with the Matua community and both candidates are members of the Thakurbari family, which is the spiritual epicenter of the community in Thakurnagar, and claim to represent the Matua legacy.
While Madhuparna is daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Soma is wife of Union MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur.
Other key contestants are Congress leader Kirttaniya Prabir and AIFB's Gour Biswas. There are 10 candidates in the fray, including four independents.
The Bagdah constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) category with 53 percent belonging to SC and Matua comprising 40 percent of the voters.
BJP's Biswajit Das had won the seat in 2021 but switched to TMC, necessitating bypolls, where TMC fielded Madhuparna, who won with 55 percent votes in 2024.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is likely to impact the elections in this seat as 12.3 lakh names were deleted in North 24 Parganas district.
In 2021 Assembly elections, BJP's Biswajit Das won this seat with 49.64 percent votes by defeating TMC's Paritosh Kumar Saha, who got 45.15 percent votes.
In 2016 Assembly elections, Congress's Dulal Chandra Bar won by securing 49.64 percent votes and his nearest rival Upendra Nath Biswas of TMC got 43.68 percent votes.
Bagdah seat has Bagdah community development block, Gangrapota, Sundarpur and Tengra gram panchayats of Bangaon community development block. This constituency has a total of 2,40,989 voters, including 126236 men and 114747 women.
Voting in Bagdah was held in the second phase of elections on April 29.
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