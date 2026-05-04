ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Bagdah Constituency Shortly, Sisters-In-Law Cross Swords

Kolkata: The Bagdah Assembly constituency in Bongaon sub-division of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district is witnessing a rare fight between two sisters-in-law, sitting TMC MLA Madhuparna Thakur and BJP candidate Soma Thakur.

Bagdah is synonymous with the Matua community and both candidates are members of the Thakurbari family, which is the spiritual epicenter of the community in Thakurnagar, and claim to represent the Matua legacy.

While Madhuparna is daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Soma is wife of Union MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur.

Other key contestants are Congress leader Kirttaniya Prabir and AIFB's Gour Biswas. There are 10 candidates in the fray, including four independents.

The Bagdah constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) category with 53 percent belonging to SC and Matua comprising 40 percent of the voters.

BJP's Biswajit Das had won the seat in 2021 but switched to TMC, necessitating bypolls, where TMC fielded Madhuparna, who won with 55 percent votes in 2024.