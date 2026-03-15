ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: 4 Arrested Following TMC-BJP Clash, 8 Injured

Police officials at the site after clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters, near Vivekananda road in Kolkata, Saturday, March 14, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested on Saturday evening in connection with a clash between TMC and BJP activists that took place at Girish Park area in north Kolkata, half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground.

BJP activists, on their way to the rally, and TMC pelted stones at each other during the clash following an altercation over the tearing of some flexes asking electors not to vote for the BJP in the ensuing assembly polls.

The TMC alleged BJP hooligans made an unprovoked attack on their supporters and pelted stones at Shashi Panja's residence, injuring the senior state cabinet minister and several Trinamool activists who were present at the spot.

BJP denied charges and blamed TMC for orchestrating the violent attack on their supporters on the way to the rally. While not commenting on the allegations levelled by either side, a senior police official said eight people, including a police personnel, were injured in the clash.