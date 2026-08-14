West Asia War Impact: Foreign Passenger Traffic Declines At Telangana's Shamshabad Airport
International passenger traffic at Shamshabad Airport declined in June and the April-June quarter amid the impact of the West Asia conflict.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to impact international air travel, with foreign passenger traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad witnessing a decline. The impact is being felt as fewer passengers are travelling to India from several countries, including the US. Rising air ticket prices and fuel surcharges are also adding to the pressure on international passenger traffic.
According to data released by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), around 4.42 lakh international passengers travelled through Shamshabad Airport in June last year. The figure fell to around 4.30 lakh passengers in June this year.
The decline was also visible during the first quarter of the current financial year. Between April and June last year, around 11.37 lakh foreign passengers travelled through the airport. During the same period this year, the number fell to around 11.20 lakh. This represents a decline of around 17,000 passengers compared with the corresponding period last year.
International airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, which had earlier recorded growth rates of around 8 to 12 per cent, have witnessed a downward trend since October last year.
The latest figure indicates that the growth rate has now turned negative at several major international airports when compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.
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