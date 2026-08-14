ETV Bharat / state

West Asia War Impact: Foreign Passenger Traffic Declines At Telangana's Shamshabad Airport

Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to impact international air travel, with foreign passenger traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad witnessing a decline. The impact is being felt as fewer passengers are travelling to India from several countries, including the US. Rising air ticket prices and fuel surcharges are also adding to the pressure on international passenger traffic.

According to data released by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), around 4.42 lakh international passengers travelled through Shamshabad Airport in June last year. The figure fell to around 4.30 lakh passengers in June this year.

The decline was also visible during the first quarter of the current financial year. Between April and June last year, around 11.37 lakh foreign passengers travelled through the airport. During the same period this year, the number fell to around 11.20 lakh. This represents a decline of around 17,000 passengers compared with the corresponding period last year.