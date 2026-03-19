ETV Bharat / state

West Asia Tensions Trigger Cooking Gas Shortage, Hit Livelihoods In Andhra Cities

A hotel remains closed at Gandhi Nagar due to shortage of commercial LPG cylinders following a recent rise in LPG prices and supply concerns linked to global energy market tensions, in Bengaluru ( IANS )

Kadiyam: The ongoing tensions in West Asia are now affecting daily life in Andhra Pradesh, as a shortage of cooking gas is disrupting livelihoods in cities like Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada.

While rural areas are managing with alternatives such as firewood and husk stoves, urban centres are facing serious difficulties. Many people who have moved to these cities for jobs and education depend on small eateries for their daily meals. However, due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, nearly 200 out of over 1,000 food businesses, including hotels, curry points and street vendors, have temporarily shut down.

The crisis has hit the food sector hard. Several small businesses are struggling to survive, with many increasing prices or closing operations. Curry points and breakfast stalls have raised prices by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per item, while some have returned to traditional cooking methods. Sweet shops are also increasing their prices due to rising costs.