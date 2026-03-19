West Asia Tensions Trigger Cooking Gas Shortage, Hit Livelihoods In Andhra Cities
Cooking gas shortage in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada shuts eateries, raises food prices, and disrupts the livelihoods of workers, students, and migrants.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Kadiyam: The ongoing tensions in West Asia are now affecting daily life in Andhra Pradesh, as a shortage of cooking gas is disrupting livelihoods in cities like Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada.
While rural areas are managing with alternatives such as firewood and husk stoves, urban centres are facing serious difficulties. Many people who have moved to these cities for jobs and education depend on small eateries for their daily meals. However, due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, nearly 200 out of over 1,000 food businesses, including hotels, curry points and street vendors, have temporarily shut down.
The crisis has hit the food sector hard. Several small businesses are struggling to survive, with many increasing prices or closing operations. Curry points and breakfast stalls have raised prices by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per item, while some have returned to traditional cooking methods. Sweet shops are also increasing their prices due to rising costs.
Bigger hotels are trying to manage by switching to steam-based cooking and reducing menu items. Dishes that require more gas have been stopped, and prices of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals have increased by Rs 50 to Rs 100. Even online food delivery has become more expensive.
The situation is especially difficult for daily-wage workers, students and migrants. Many are finding it hard to afford food. A worker from Odisha said he lost his job after a hotel shut down due to the gas shortage.
Meanwhile, demand for alternatives like induction stoves has increased sharply. Stores in Rajamahendravaram report delays in delivery due to high demand. As the global crisis continues, its local impact is becoming more visible, affecting the lives of common people.