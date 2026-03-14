ETV Bharat / state

West Asia Tensions Raise Anxiety Among Indians Returning From Gulf; Passengers At Delhi Airport Share Concerns

New Delhi: Rising tensions between Iran and Israel in West Asia have heightened anxiety among Indians living in Gulf countries. Passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) expressed relief at returning home but also concern over the worsening situation in the region.

Shamsher Khan, who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), described the tense conditions and nights spent under the shadow of drone alerts. Khan, who has been working in Abu Dhabi for the past two years, said the atmosphere there has changed significantly due to the ongoing conflict.

Khan said authorities frequently issue alerts because of drones reportedly launched in the direction of Abu Dhabi from Iran. He said, “Given the seriousness of the situation, we were informed in advance and advised to move to safer areas.”

He added that during particularly tense periods, local authorities issued strict instructions. Residents were advised to remain indoors and to step outside only if absolutely necessary. Visiting public places or open areas was considered risky.

Confidence In UAE’s Security Measures

Despite the tense situation, the passenger praised the UAE government for its management during the crisis. He said the local administration is technologically advanced and they had taken several measures to ensure the safety of both citizens and expatriates.

According to him, timely alerts and clear security protocols are helping minimise risks to life and property, while the Indian government has been maintaining contact with Indian nationals in the region through the embassy.