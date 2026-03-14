West Asia Tensions Raise Anxiety Among Indians Returning From Gulf; Passengers At Delhi Airport Share Concerns
Passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi at Delhi airport expressed concern over Iran-Israel tensions, describing heightened alerts, drone threats and anxiety among Indians in Gulf countries.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Rising tensions between Iran and Israel in West Asia have heightened anxiety among Indians living in Gulf countries. Passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) expressed relief at returning home but also concern over the worsening situation in the region.
Shamsher Khan, who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), described the tense conditions and nights spent under the shadow of drone alerts. Khan, who has been working in Abu Dhabi for the past two years, said the atmosphere there has changed significantly due to the ongoing conflict.
Khan said authorities frequently issue alerts because of drones reportedly launched in the direction of Abu Dhabi from Iran. He said, “Given the seriousness of the situation, we were informed in advance and advised to move to safer areas.”
He added that during particularly tense periods, local authorities issued strict instructions. Residents were advised to remain indoors and to step outside only if absolutely necessary. Visiting public places or open areas was considered risky.
Confidence In UAE’s Security Measures
Despite the tense situation, the passenger praised the UAE government for its management during the crisis. He said the local administration is technologically advanced and they had taken several measures to ensure the safety of both citizens and expatriates.
According to him, timely alerts and clear security protocols are helping minimise risks to life and property, while the Indian government has been maintaining contact with Indian nationals in the region through the embassy.
Concern Among Families At Delhi Airport
At Terminal 3 of Delhi’s airport on Saturday, relatives anxiously awaited arriving passengers, concerned for loved ones still living in Gulf countries and staying in constant touch through video calls.
Passengers arriving from the region said that while daily life has not completely stopped, an underlying sense of fear persists, heightened by the increased activity of drone and missile defence systems, which often causes anxiety among residents.
Relief After Returning to India
One passenger said returning home after two years abroad has brought immense mental relief. “The peace of mind you get after coming back to your own country and being with your family cannot be described in words,” he said.
He added that while in the Gulf, people constantly waited for phone alerts about possible threats; returning to India has finally allowed them to relax.
As passengers return, authorities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport are also closely monitoring flights arriving from Gulf countries. Security agencies are engaging with passengers to better understand the situation on the ground and maintain vigilance during this period.
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