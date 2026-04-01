West Asia Crisis Hits Maharashtra's Artisans As Ganesh Idol Exports Halt
Around 70,000 to 80,000 Ganesh idols are shipped abroad from Pen every year but 15,000-20,000 idols are currently lying in workshops as exports have halted.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Raigad: Artisans of Pen in Maharashtra's Raigad district are suffering a major blow as Ganesh idol exports to West Asia have halted amid the ongoing crisis.
Pen is known as the heart of Ganesh idol-making in Maharashtra. It is a major hub for crafting traditional eco-friendly Ganesh idols, which bagged the geographical identification (GI) tag three years back. Popular for their high-quality, idols from Pen are exported across the country with orders usually placed at least six months in advance.
This year, however, the exports to and via the Gulf countries have completely halted due to the US-Israel-Iran war, which has crossed over a month. Rows of containers are lined up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, hoping that the Strait of Hormuz will open, allowing passage to vessels. While many Ganesh idols are in these containers, thousands are lying at workshops.
This time of the year is a crucial period for shipping idols to countries such as Dubai, London, the West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mauritius. There are many workshops in Pen, where artisans are giving the finishing touches to the idols while in most places, idols have already been packed and kept ready for dispatch.
Idol-makers are concerned that the orders may not be dispatched on time due to congestion at the ports and the prevailing global situation. Usually, the crucial period for exporting the idols is between January-May. With the war prolonging, the idol-making costs have already risen.
"Nearly 15,000-20,000 idols are packed, ready to be dispatched but now that exports are stopped, we are in a soup. The entire supply chain is feeling the pinch as costs of everything have gone up," Nilesh Samel, a sculptor said.
Every year, approximately 70,000 to 80,000 Ganesh idols are shipped abroad. Apart from a financial setback, sculptors are worried that if pre-ordered idols are not delivered on time, it could erode the trust of international clients.
"We take loans for transporting idols to our international clients. Now our worry is about the losses and how we pay back these loans. We hope this war comes to a halt soon and appeal to the government to intervene. We pray to Lord Ganesha so that we are able to overcome this situation," Samel added.
Sachin Deepak Shenve, another sculptor said that the packaging costs have increased as the price of cartons and boxes have suddenly increased. "Also, we require gas for heating the idols at high temperatures and the prices of commercial gas have become expensive. All these factors pose huge challenges to our profession now. Our idols are ready to be sent to US, Canada, UK," Shenve sculptor added.
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