ETV Bharat / state

West Asia Crisis Hits Maharashtra's Artisans As Ganesh Idol Exports Halt

Raigad: Artisans of Pen in Maharashtra's Raigad district are suffering a major blow as Ganesh idol exports to West Asia have halted amid the ongoing crisis.

Pen is known as the heart of Ganesh idol-making in Maharashtra. It is a major hub for crafting traditional eco-friendly Ganesh idols, which bagged the geographical identification (GI) tag three years back. Popular for their high-quality, idols from Pen are exported across the country with orders usually placed at least six months in advance.

This year, however, the exports to and via the Gulf countries have completely halted due to the US-Israel-Iran war, which has crossed over a month. Rows of containers are lined up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, hoping that the Strait of Hormuz will open, allowing passage to vessels. While many Ganesh idols are in these containers, thousands are lying at workshops.

This time of the year is a crucial period for shipping idols to countries such as Dubai, London, the West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mauritius. There are many workshops in Pen, where artisans are giving the finishing touches to the idols while in most places, idols have already been packed and kept ready for dispatch.

Idol-makers are concerned that the orders may not be dispatched on time due to congestion at the ports and the prevailing global situation. Usually, the crucial period for exporting the idols is between January-May. With the war prolonging, the idol-making costs have already risen.