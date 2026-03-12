ETV Bharat / state

Tourism In Kashmir Hit By Cancellations Amid West Asia Tensions And LPG Shortage

By Moazum Mohammad

Srinagar: The sluggish recovery of Kashmir’s tourism sector, which was beginning to overcome last year’s slump, is facing disruption as safety anxieties triggered by the raging West Asia conflict are triggering cancellations.

After last year saw the lowest 11.16 lakh tourist turnout in the last four years following the Pahalgam terror attack, tourist footfall was projected to grow to 10 lakhs in spring this year. The timing is particularly damaging as it coincides with the opening of key tourist attractions like the Tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwarn hills in Srinagar, which drew 8.25 lakh visitors in March-April 2025.

The Pahalgam terror attacks, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, dealt a severe blow to the tourism industry, causing tourists to abandon the Valley.

However, since April last year, visitors have been avoiding visiting Kashmir. “Tourists had started trickling in from November last year. We were expecting tourist arrivals to reach around 20 lakh this year,” said Farooq Ahmad Kuthu, president of the Kashmir Travel Operators Association. He added that nearly 50 percent of the arrivals were expected in the first half of the year, especially at Tulip Garden and Badamwari Garden in Srinagar.

However, inquiries have declined over the past 12 days due to the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

“There has been around 30 percent cancellation in March bookings,” said Nasir Shah, Jammu and Kashmir chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators. “People are hesitant to travel amid the ongoing situation.”

This has also affected the hospitality sector. Many hotels are considering restricting operations due to low occupancy and shortages of commercial cooking gas across the country. In the Muslim-majority region, several restaurants are also operating at reduced capacity during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.