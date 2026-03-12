Tourism In Kashmir Hit By Cancellations Amid West Asia Tensions And LPG Shortage
Tourist footfall was expected to improve this Spring as the authorities had projected tourist footfall to touch around 10 lakh during the spring season.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 3:42 AM IST|
Updated : March 12, 2026 at 3:52 AM IST
By Moazum Mohammad
Srinagar: The sluggish recovery of Kashmir’s tourism sector, which was beginning to overcome last year’s slump, is facing disruption as safety anxieties triggered by the raging West Asia conflict are triggering cancellations.
After last year saw the lowest 11.16 lakh tourist turnout in the last four years following the Pahalgam terror attack, tourist footfall was projected to grow to 10 lakhs in spring this year. The timing is particularly damaging as it coincides with the opening of key tourist attractions like the Tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwarn hills in Srinagar, which drew 8.25 lakh visitors in March-April 2025.
The Pahalgam terror attacks, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, dealt a severe blow to the tourism industry, causing tourists to abandon the Valley.
However, since April last year, visitors have been avoiding visiting Kashmir. “Tourists had started trickling in from November last year. We were expecting tourist arrivals to reach around 20 lakh this year,” said Farooq Ahmad Kuthu, president of the Kashmir Travel Operators Association. He added that nearly 50 percent of the arrivals were expected in the first half of the year, especially at Tulip Garden and Badamwari Garden in Srinagar.
However, inquiries have declined over the past 12 days due to the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.
“There has been around 30 percent cancellation in March bookings,” said Nasir Shah, Jammu and Kashmir chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators. “People are hesitant to travel amid the ongoing situation.”
This has also affected the hospitality sector. Many hotels are considering restricting operations due to low occupancy and shortages of commercial cooking gas across the country. In the Muslim-majority region, several restaurants are also operating at reduced capacity during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.
Gowhar Maqbool, president of the Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Owners Association, which represents around 1,200 hotels and restaurants, said current hotel occupancy stands at only 15 percent. He also said that situation may get worse if cooking gas supplies run out and may force many restaurants to shut down.
The energy shortage is also linked to the Strait of Hormuz which has been closed by Iran amidst war. It is the key shipping route and nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas passes through it.
The central government has enforced the Essential Commodities Act to regulate LPG supplies and prioritise domestic cooking gas for households. This has created a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants that depend on commercial LPG.
Jagmohan Singh Raina, president of the All-India LPG Federation, acknowledged that commercial LPG supplies to hotels and restaurants have stopped. This can push the tourism sector “to the verge of closure”.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the region’s key trade body, has raised concerns with the government about the disruption in gas supplies. The chamber said that long-term shortages could lead to layoffs in the hospitality sector.
According to KCCI general secretary Fiaz Ahmad, such a development would worsen unemployment in the Union Territory, which already records a jobless rate of 6.7 percent, compared with the national average of 3.5 percent. More than five lakh people directly or indirectly depend on tourism for their livelihood, and the sector contributes nearly 7 percent to Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross State Domestic Product, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26.
Meanwhile, Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said the administration currently has adequate fuel reserves to last for more than two weeks, while LPG supplies are expected to last for around 13 days. He also said that residents and businesses should avoid panic buying.
