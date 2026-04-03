ETV Bharat / state

West Asia Conflict: Kin of India's First Victim Move HC, Seek Return Of Mortal Remains

Mumbai: The family of a 25-year-old seafarer, killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast last month during the West Asia conflict, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the Union government to bring his mortal remains.

The petition, filed by Dixit Solanki's father, Amratlal and sister Mitali, will be heard on April 6 before a bench headed by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar. The plea filed through advocates S B Talekar and Madhvi Ayyappan claims a lack of clarity from the authorities.

Dixit Solanki was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He is reportedly the first Indian casualty of the maritime tensions in the region.

In their plea, the Solankis have also sought that all investigation and forensic records should be shared with them. The plea has been filed against the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, and V Ships India Pvt Ltd, which manages the vessel MT MKD Vyom.

The plea claimed that the fundamental right to dignity extends to a person even after death, and hence, the authorities have a duty to ensure the timely return of the mortal remains to the family. It also relied on the legal obligations under the maritime regulations and guidelines that require proper handling and repatriation in cases of death at sea.