ETV Bharat / state

West Asia Conflict Rattles Ballari Jeans Industry; Traders Worried As Production Falls And Exports Halt

Ballari: The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran and the consequent tensions in West Asia region have begun to affect industries even far away from the battlefield, with Karnataka’s prominent jeans manufacturing hub in Ballari facing a severe downturn. The conflict has led to a sharp fall in production, halting exports, and raising concerns among both industrialists and workers.

Chemical Shortage Disrupts Production

Manufacturers in Ballari depend heavily on chemical supplies sourced from Gulf countries for jeans processing. However, the conflict has disrupted shipping routes, bringing supply chains to a grinding halt. Essential chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, sodium hypochlorite, and potassium permanganate, which are crucial for fabric treatment and dyeing, are now in short supply. This has significantly slowed down production processes across factories, sources said.

Prices Surge Amid Supply Constraints

The shortage has also triggered a steep rise in chemical prices. Before the conflict, these chemicals were available at around Rs 40 per kilogram. Now, prices have crossed Rs 150 per kilogram in the local market. Existing stocks are being sold at inflated rates, pushing up overall production costs and squeezing profit margins for manufacturers.

Exports Halted, Losses Mount

Ballari's jeans industry typically sees high demand especially from international markets during festive seasons such as Ugadi and Ramzan. This year, manufacturers had planned to export nearly 20 lakh jeans to Gulf destinations, including Dubai. However, with overall production dropping by nearly 50 percent, exports have been severely hit. Industry estimates suggest losses running into several crores of rupees.

Workers Face Uncertainty