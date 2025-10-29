'We'll Thwart BJP's Vote-Rigging Plan': Stalin Asks All Parties To Attend Meeting Against SIR On Nov 2
Stalin alleges Centre denied flood-relief funds worth Rs 37,000 crore to Tamil Nadu although the state faced three natural disasters.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Tenkasi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged all political parties to join the all-party meeting that has been called on November 2 to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
"We will thwart BJP's vote-rigging plan," Stalin said at a programme in Ayikudi in Tenkasi district. He alleged that the BJP has come up with a plan to snatch away voting rights through the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the name of SIR.
"We have all seen what happened in Bihar (during SIR). Since the BJP's defeat was certain, they removed the voters themselves. Now, they are trying to introduce the same formula in Tamil Nadu as well," the CM said.
Stalin further said, "We realised this from the very beginning and have been opposing it. Kerala has also joined us. An all-party meeting has been convened on November 2 to thwart the BJP's plan of vote grabbing and vote theft. The foundation of democracy is the right to vote. We will never give up our rights".
Earlier in the day, Stalin visited Seevanallur panchayat in Tenkasi and inaugurated one lakh houses constructed under the Kalainar Kanavu Illam housing project. After this, he participated at a government programme held in Ayikudi.
Addressing at the programme, Stalin alleged that the Centre has failed to provide Rs 37,000 crore flood relief funds to the state government though Tamil Nadu faced three natural disasters. "Whether the Central government gives the funds or not, the Dravidian model of governance is doing everything for the people. No matter how much trouble it gives, the BJP-led Central government has not been able to stop Tamil Nadu's development," the CM said.
Referring to the allegations on paddy procurement made by AIADMK general secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin claimed Edappadi's speeches show heights of frustration and his ignorance of history.
"The AIADMK government had set October 1 as the paddy procurement date but after the DMK came to power, it is being held a month earlier. Edappadi is talking without knowing this history and nothing but lies and betrayal can be expected from him. Edappadi, who claims to be a farmer without knowing anything, has been denigrating the farmers' protest in Delhi against agricultural law for two years. It was the DMK government that brought a resolution in the Assembly against three agricultural laws," he added.
"The Dravidian model of governance focuses on providing everything to everyone. However, every day the government is being slandered. Edappadi's speeches depict heights of frustration. The good rains are a sign of good governance and the government is taking steps to ensure that not a single grain of rice produced by the farmers goes to waste," he added.
Also Read