'We'll Thwart BJP's Vote-Rigging Plan': Stalin Asks All Parties To Attend Meeting Against SIR On Nov 2

Tenkasi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged all political parties to join the all-party meeting that has been called on November 2 to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

"We will thwart BJP's vote-rigging plan," Stalin said at a programme in Ayikudi in Tenkasi district. He alleged that the BJP has come up with a plan to snatch away voting rights through the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the name of SIR.

"We have all seen what happened in Bihar (during SIR). Since the BJP's defeat was certain, they removed the voters themselves. Now, they are trying to introduce the same formula in Tamil Nadu as well," the CM said.

Stalin further said, "We realised this from the very beginning and have been opposing it. Kerala has also joined us. An all-party meeting has been convened on November 2 to thwart the BJP's plan of vote grabbing and vote theft. The foundation of democracy is the right to vote. We will never give up our rights".

Earlier in the day, Stalin visited Seevanallur panchayat in Tenkasi and inaugurated one lakh houses constructed under the Kalainar Kanavu Illam housing project. After this, he participated at a government programme held in Ayikudi.