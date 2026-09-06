ETV Bharat / state

Well Found Beneath Demolished Mosque Debris In Saharanpur, ASI Informed

Saharanpur: A nearly 20-foot-deep and around 1.5-metre-wide well was on Sunday found beneath the debris of a mosque located on the Saharanpur collectorate premises, amid an ongoing dispute over the structure, officials said on Sunday.

The well was discovered while debris was being cleared from the site, a day after the mosque was demolished using bulldozers in an operation that continued for nearly 16 hours on Saturday.

According to officials, a slab was spotted during debris removal on Sunday morning. After the slab was cut with a cutter, the well was found underneath it.

Soon after the discovery, Saharanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subodh Kumar reached the spot and informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the antiquity and history of the well.

Officials said the well appeared to be around a century old, though its exact age and historical significance would be established only after examination by archaeological experts.