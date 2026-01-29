Welfare Push: Bihar Govt Doubles SC, ST, OBC Scholarships; 17,000 Security Jobs Approved
The cabinet raised the annual family income limit for the scholarship scheme for backward classes from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government doubled the pre-matriculation annual scholarships for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) on Thursday in a major move towards their economic welfare, especially in the light of inflationary pressures over the past several years.
It also approved around Rs 88 crore for the construction of a music university named after famous shehnai maestro and Bharat Ratna awardee Ustad Bismillah Khan in his native Buxar district, and also paved the way for the recruitment of 17,000 former army and paramilitary jawans in the Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) for effective action against crime and criminals.
The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state capital ahead of the first budget session of the newly-elected legislative assembly that is going to begin from February 2.
As per the cabinet decisions, the SC and ST school students of classes I to IV will now get Rs 1200 per year, those studying in classes V and VI will get Rs 2400, and those pertaining to classes VII to X will be given Rs 3600. The residential students from classes I to X of both the categories would be given Rs 6000 per year.
Previously, these groups were getting Rs 600, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,000 per year as fixed in 2011. It has been doubled now. The move will cost the state exchequer around Rs 520 crore per year
The scholarships given to the OBC and EBC school students has also been doubled. Those studying in classes I to IV will get Rs 1200 per year, those in classes V and VI will be provided Rs 2400, while those in classes VII to X will be given Rs 3600. The residential school students of the two categories will get Rs 6000 per year. The enhanced scholarships will cost the state exchequer around Rs 1752 crore per year.
In another major decision, the cabinet raised the annual family income limit for the scholarship scheme for backward classes from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum. This will incur an additional cost of Rs 118 crore on the government.
The cabinet also approved the proposal moved by OBC and EBC welfare department to double the hostel grant given to students under ‘Mukhyamantri Pichhda Evam Atyant Pichhda Warg Chhatravas Anudan Yojana’ from Rs 1000 per month to Rs 2000 per month across the state. It will benefit around 8150 students and cost around Rs 20 crore per year.
With regard to the approval of Rs 88 crore for the music university at Dumraon in Buxar district in the name of shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan, the money would be used for the construction of various buildings, internal pathways, boundary wall, and purchase of furniture.
The Nitish-cabinet gave its nod to a proposal of the home department to appoint 17,000 ex-army and ex-paramilitary jawans on contractual basis in SAP during the financial year 2026-27. The soldiers would be used in increasing the strength of the Bihar Police, and speedier action during raids on extremists and organised criminals.
They will also be used in crime control, checking the extremists and maintaining law and order in the state. The contract of the already working SAP jawans would be extended and included in the figure of 17,000.
Read more