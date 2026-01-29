ETV Bharat / state

Welfare Push: Bihar Govt Doubles SC, ST, OBC Scholarships; 17,000 Security Jobs Approved

Patna: The Bihar government doubled the pre-matriculation annual scholarships for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) on Thursday in a major move towards their economic welfare, especially in the light of inflationary pressures over the past several years.

It also approved around Rs 88 crore for the construction of a music university named after famous shehnai maestro and Bharat Ratna awardee Ustad Bismillah Khan in his native Buxar district, and also paved the way for the recruitment of 17,000 former army and paramilitary jawans in the Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) for effective action against crime and criminals.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state capital ahead of the first budget session of the newly-elected legislative assembly that is going to begin from February 2.

As per the cabinet decisions, the SC and ST school students of classes I to IV will now get Rs 1200 per year, those studying in classes V and VI will get Rs 2400, and those pertaining to classes VII to X will be given Rs 3600. The residential students from classes I to X of both the categories would be given Rs 6000 per year.

Previously, these groups were getting Rs 600, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,000 per year as fixed in 2011. It has been doubled now. The move will cost the state exchequer around Rs 520 crore per year

The scholarships given to the OBC and EBC school students has also been doubled. Those studying in classes I to IV will get Rs 1200 per year, those in classes V and VI will be provided Rs 2400, while those in classes VII to X will be given Rs 3600. The residential school students of the two categories will get Rs 6000 per year. The enhanced scholarships will cost the state exchequer around Rs 1752 crore per year.