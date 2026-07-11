ETV Bharat / state

Welder Who Stole To Direct: Bengaluru Man’s Cinematic Dream Ends After Arrest In Andhra Mall Heist

The tools used for theft ( ETV Bharat )

Anantapur: A man driven by a deep passion for cinema turned to a life of crime across three states to fund his dream project. Anand, a welder from Bengaluru, managed to produce and star in a horror film titled Return by Anand… Page Number 13 using money stolen from businesses and the proceeds from selling his mother’s house. The series of heists came to light following his arrest on Friday in a theft on June 27 at the Dress Circle Mall in Anantapur city in Andhra Pradesh. According to SP Mahaboob Basha, Rs 5.25 lakh in cash and the car were seized from him. His criminal career was fueled by a specific logic. Anand claims he intentionally targeted shopping malls rather than private homes because he did not want to cause distress to poor or middle-class families. Anand (ETV Bharat)