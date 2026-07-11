Welder Who Stole To Direct: Bengaluru Man’s Cinematic Dream Ends After Arrest In Andhra Mall Heist
Anand said that malls were owned by the wealthy and were covered by business insurance, making them “safer” targets for his thefts.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Anantapur: A man driven by a deep passion for cinema turned to a life of crime across three states to fund his dream project.
Anand, a welder from Bengaluru, managed to produce and star in a horror film titled Return by Anand… Page Number 13 using money stolen from businesses and the proceeds from selling his mother’s house. The series of heists came to light following his arrest on Friday in a theft on June 27 at the Dress Circle Mall in Anantapur city in Andhra Pradesh.
According to SP Mahaboob Basha, Rs 5.25 lakh in cash and the car were seized from him. His criminal career was fueled by a specific logic. Anand claims he intentionally targeted shopping malls rather than private homes because he did not want to cause distress to poor or middle-class families.
He added that malls were owned by the wealthy and were covered by business insurance, making them “safer” targets for his thefts. The welder-turned-director went to great lengths to avoid the law.
He often wore masks to hide his face from security cameras and slept in his car instead of staying at lodges to stay off the police’s radar. However, his luck ran out following a June 27 theft at the Dress Circle Mall in Anantapur.
The police used advanced “CCTV 360” software to track a car with a fake license plate used during the heist. The system cross-referenced images of the driver and identified him as a known offender, leading to his arrest on the highway near Bengaluru.
Police revealed that Anand is currently implicated in 32 different theft cases across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. At the time of his capture, authorities seized his car and Rs 5.25 lakh in cash. Although he succeeded in making his film, its release stalled, leaving him in debt and back in the life of crime that eventually led to his downfall.
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