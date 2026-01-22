ETV Bharat / state

Welcome To Alakhpura: India's 'Mini Brazil' Powering The Soccer Dreams Of Rural Girls

Bhiwani: Alakhpura village in Bhiwani district of Haryana, once celebrated as the home of Bollywood actor(s) Mallika Sherawat and legendary philanthropist Seth Chhajuram Lamba, has now earned a new identity as India’s “Mini Brazil”.

These days, the story of a village is not being shot on celluloid like an old-world charity, but on the dusty grounds where almost 200 girls train daily. As many as seven players representing India in senior and youth national squads shows that Alakhpura is not called ‘Mini Brazil’ for nothing.

In Alakhpura village, almost every girl in the village plays football. Many girls have won medals at the national and international levels and have become self-reliant by securing jobs in the army, railways and other departments through sports quotas. More than 30 girls from the village have been selected for government services, becoming the breadwinners for their families. Football, therefore, is not just a game but a means of social change.

Football coach Sonika Bijarnia said, “Around 2005, Govardhan Sharma, the physical education teacher at the village's government school, initially started coaching boys in kabaddi. Later, the girls also started playing. When the boys' performance wasn't particularly impressive, he started coaching the girls in football. Soon, the girls started winning medals at the district and state levels. The girls from the village have participated in the Subroto Cup ten times so far.”