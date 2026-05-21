ETV Bharat / state

The Weight Of A Weightless Saree: How Kota Doria Drapes From Rajasthan Flow From Kaithoon’s Looms To Luxury Markets

Kota: In the narrow lanes of Kaithoon, early in the morning, the homes start resonating with the rhythmic clatter of handlooms. Continuing late into the night, the dimly lit living spaces turn into workshops where entire families bend over threads so fine that a slight mistake can ruin weeks of labour. Their fingers play carefully and meticulously through cotton, silk and zari, weaving together one of India’s most delicate and expensive textiles called Kota Doria saree.

A single saree usually takes anywhere between 15 days and two-and-a-half months to complete. Some are sold for Rs 10,000, while the most intricate pieces, woven with gold and silver zari work, can go up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

But few know what goes behind every lightweight, translucent drape admired in elite showrooms and gifted at high-profile weddings. There is this invisible world of painstaking craftsmanship, uncertain incomes, inter-generational labour and a weaving tradition that is trying to cope with the world of fusion styles and reinventing itself.

The Weight Of A Weightless Saree: How Kota Doria Drapes From Rajasthan Flow From Kaithoon’s Looms To Luxury Markets (ETV Bharat)

Though rooted in Rajasthan, Kota Doria today carries threads from across India.

While the cotton used in the sarees now comes from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, the silk arrives from Bengaluru in Karnataka. And now, the third most delicate thread - the eco-friendly Eri silk from India’s northeastern states, is making its presence felt through a new experiment.

Artisans believe the experiment could open a new premium market for Kota Doria, though many remain cautious about how the fibre will behave on traditional looms.

Threads of India that make the exquisite Kota Doria sarees (ETV Bharat)

The proposal gained momentum after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla encouraged discussions between the District Industries Centre in Kota and the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC). As per the suggestions of fashion designers and textile experts, plans to create a premium fabric using Eri silk for Kota Doria weaving was mooted.

Infographic for Kota Saree (ETV Bharat)

Eri silk, produced largely in northeastern India, is known for its warmth, durability and environmentally sustainable quality. Unlike conventional silk, it is softer and more organic in texture. Whether it can successfully adapt to the delicate weaving structure of Kota Doria looms, however, remains uncertain.

National award-winning weaver and former chairperson of the Kota Doria Foundation, Nasruddin Ansari, is hopeful. He says the idea is promising but technically challenging given the weaving technique and patterns.

National award-winning weaver Nasruddin Ansari displaying a typical Kota Doria saree (ETV Bharat)

“The Eri silk thread is thinner and softer. We still have to see whether it can withstand the loom tension or break during weaving. Only practical use will tell us how successful it can be,” he says.

That uncertainty also reflects the fragile balance on which the entire Kota Doria ecosystem survives.

Though the Kota Doria saree has a luxury tag attached to it, surprisingly, the actual raw material used is minimal. A typical Kota Doria saree contains just around 200 to 300 grams of cotton thread and barely 70 to 100 grams of silk. The final saree weighs roughly 400 grams.

But think of the labour that goes in and you could be shocked. “The cost of effort is often far greater than the cost of raw material itself,” weavers say.

A basic saree may use cotton worth around Rs 350 and silk worth roughly Rs 700. But once intricate zari work is added, which is by using silver and gold-coated threads costing nearly Rs 5,000 per 100 grams, the price rises.