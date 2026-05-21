The Weight Of A Weightless Saree: How Kota Doria Drapes From Rajasthan Flow From Kaithoon’s Looms To Luxury Markets
A Kota Doria may weigh 400 grams, but behind its delicate weave lie labour, craftsmanship and threads from many regions of India, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Kota: In the narrow lanes of Kaithoon, early in the morning, the homes start resonating with the rhythmic clatter of handlooms. Continuing late into the night, the dimly lit living spaces turn into workshops where entire families bend over threads so fine that a slight mistake can ruin weeks of labour. Their fingers play carefully and meticulously through cotton, silk and zari, weaving together one of India’s most delicate and expensive textiles called Kota Doria saree.
A single saree usually takes anywhere between 15 days and two-and-a-half months to complete. Some are sold for Rs 10,000, while the most intricate pieces, woven with gold and silver zari work, can go up to Rs 1.5 lakh.
But few know what goes behind every lightweight, translucent drape admired in elite showrooms and gifted at high-profile weddings. There is this invisible world of painstaking craftsmanship, uncertain incomes, inter-generational labour and a weaving tradition that is trying to cope with the world of fusion styles and reinventing itself.
Though rooted in Rajasthan, Kota Doria today carries threads from across India.
While the cotton used in the sarees now comes from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, the silk arrives from Bengaluru in Karnataka. And now, the third most delicate thread - the eco-friendly Eri silk from India’s northeastern states, is making its presence felt through a new experiment.
Artisans believe the experiment could open a new premium market for Kota Doria, though many remain cautious about how the fibre will behave on traditional looms.
The proposal gained momentum after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla encouraged discussions between the District Industries Centre in Kota and the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC). As per the suggestions of fashion designers and textile experts, plans to create a premium fabric using Eri silk for Kota Doria weaving was mooted.
Eri silk, produced largely in northeastern India, is known for its warmth, durability and environmentally sustainable quality. Unlike conventional silk, it is softer and more organic in texture. Whether it can successfully adapt to the delicate weaving structure of Kota Doria looms, however, remains uncertain.
National award-winning weaver and former chairperson of the Kota Doria Foundation, Nasruddin Ansari, is hopeful. He says the idea is promising but technically challenging given the weaving technique and patterns.
“The Eri silk thread is thinner and softer. We still have to see whether it can withstand the loom tension or break during weaving. Only practical use will tell us how successful it can be,” he says.
That uncertainty also reflects the fragile balance on which the entire Kota Doria ecosystem survives.
Though the Kota Doria saree has a luxury tag attached to it, surprisingly, the actual raw material used is minimal. A typical Kota Doria saree contains just around 200 to 300 grams of cotton thread and barely 70 to 100 grams of silk. The final saree weighs roughly 400 grams.
But think of the labour that goes in and you could be shocked. “The cost of effort is often far greater than the cost of raw material itself,” weavers say.
A basic saree may use cotton worth around Rs 350 and silk worth roughly Rs 700. But once intricate zari work is added, which is by using silver and gold-coated threads costing nearly Rs 5,000 per 100 grams, the price rises.
In fact, the more expensive the saree becomes, the less cotton and silk it may actually contain.
“In heavily designed sarees, zari work increases while thread usage decreases. So the real value lies in the craftsmanship and time,” Ansari explains.
The process is layered like any handloom work from across the country. Before weaving even begins, separate artisans are involved in preparing the yarn, dyeing threads, creating colour patterns, designing graphs and tying the loom structure known as the “jala.” Only after all this preparation does the actual weaving start.
Ironically, most weavers do not own the sarees they produce. They work under master weavers or designers who supply the raw material and designs. All members of the families participate in the production process and women take turns at the loom so work can continue for longer hours.
Weaver Afroz Bano says the work demands six to eight hours daily at minimum, often extending late into the night. “The more we work, the faster the saree gets completed and the sooner we receive wages,” she says.
Another weaver, Fatima, says she and her daughter take turns to do loom duties throughout the day. “When I get up, my daughter sits down. But at times we have to work together. We are only concerned about the labour charge because we don’t buy our own raw material. We work for bigger weavers,” she explains.
The handloom clusters around Kaithoon currently have about 4,000 weavers under their fold. But the economic structure remains uneven. While government agencies offer subsidies and support schemes, many weavers still depend on private markets because of easier credit access.
The National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) opened a dedicated yarn warehouse in Kaithoon in 2024, with the objective of supplying silk and cotton at subsidised rates. Though weavers receive a 15 percent subsidy directly into their bank accounts and are exempted from transportation charges, that has not encouraged weavers to use the facility regularly. The reason is they cannot pay at government warehouses immediately, while private traders often provide yarn on credit.
Despite the challenges weavers face, Kota Doria has successfully made its place in India’s luxury textile space. Its biggest buyers are no longer local customers but affluent consumers in metropolitan cities where sarees remain an important attire, be it for everyday wear or ceremonial occasions.
“Expensive Kota Doria sarees are now widely seen as prestige gifts and designer collectibles. Large fashion houses and showrooms commission exclusive designs from master weavers, reducing the financial risk for artisans,” says Ansari.
Most weavers stay away from independently producing premium sarees worth over Rs 1 lakh because of the fear of unsold inventory, which can devastate them financially.
If the craft has sustained so far and so well, government recognition has also played a role in preserving the craft.
Kota Doria became Rajasthan’s first product to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2005. Every authentic saree carries a registered logo, helping distinguish originals from imitations.
As years pass by, national and international designers, NGOs and government institutions have promoted the weave globally in their own ways - from exhibiting at solo shows to conducting marketing campaigns and handicraft fairs.
All said and done, the survival of the craft still depends a lot on human endurance.
On looms across Kaithoon, artisans keep weaving every moment, hour and day. Generations earlier did it and so do the present ones. For many families, weaving remains less a profession of ambition and more one of continuity. For they know they are the backbones of the craft and also the carriers of the legacy. After all, the identity of the craft and theirs is attached to it.
How the Kota Doria Saree Selling System Works
- Most weavers in Kaithoon work according to the demands of large designers and major showrooms that are connected to the Kota Doria trade.
- Expensive and premium sarees are usually woven only after receiving confirmed orders from designers or showrooms.
- Around 200 weavers in Kaithoon independently keep ready-made Kota Doria sarees in stock for direct buyers and visitors.
- These weavers also supply designs to smaller artisans and get sarees woven through other weaving families to maintain regular stock and fulfil demand.
Facilities For Promotion
- Both the Central and Rajasthan governments actively promote Kota Doria sarees through various schemes and exhibitions.
- National and State award-winning weavers are provided free stalls at major exhibitions and handicraft fairs.
- These weavers are also given travel allowances to participate in exhibitions held across the country.
- Large exhibitions help weavers secure bulk orders from buyers, boutiques and fashion houses.
Weaving Together
- Individual weavers often cannot complete large orders alone, so they involve smaller weavers and local artisans in the production process.
- This system indirectly supports and provides employment opportunities to smaller weaving families as well.
- Government institutions such as the Weaver Service Centre (WSC) under the Government of India and Rajasthan government agencies also support the craft sector.
Sale on e-Commerce Platform
- Kota Doria sarees are now sold online too, though many weavers believe the online market carries risks of fraud and imitation products.
- Because of this, large weavers and buyers still prefer working through trusted showrooms and established networks.
Recognition Matters
- Kota Doria received Rajasthan’s first Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2005.
- The GI registration also includes an officially registered logo, which helps protect the authenticity of the saree.
- Every genuine Kota Doria saree carries this logo mark, making it easier to distinguish original products from fake imitations.
- The GI protection has discouraged copying and helped preserve the identity of the craft.
- Both the Central and State governments have conducted promotional campaigns to protect Kota Doria from counterfeit products and increase awareness among consumers.
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