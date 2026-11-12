ETV Bharat / state

WEG To Set Up Rs 2,000 Crore Manufacturing Plant In Dharmapuri; 3,000 Jobs Will Be Created

Chennai: Brazilian global electrical equipment manufacturer WEG has decided to set up its global manufacturing investment project in Dharmapuri. It plans to invest around Rs. 2,000 crore and create jobs for around 3,000 people.

In an official statement, WEG said, "WEG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of electrical equipment and industrial automation solutions. Headquartered in Brazil, the company started as an electric motor manufacturer and has now grown into a diversified global engineering company providing services in more than 135 countries. Founded in 1961, the company employs over 50,000 people worldwide."

WEG India, a subsidiary of WEG in India, was launched in 2008. Its first manufacturing plant was opened in Hosur, Tamil Nadu in 2011. Subsequently, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu in July 2022 to expand the plant operating at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Hosur. According to this, it was planned to invest Rs. 650 crore and provide employment to 650 people.

Following the manufacturing plant currently operating in Hosur, the company will set up a factory in 100-acre land in the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Dharmapuri.

The new plant will manufacture EV Motors, Industrial Drives, and power generation equipment. This will further strengthen Tamil Nadu's position in the global electrical equipment and advanced manufacturing sector.

WEG considered various states for this investment. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries and the Managing Director of the company held several rounds of discussions with the company management. As a result, WEG has confirmed Tamil Nadu as the preferred state to coordinate its production expansion.