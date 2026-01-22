ETV Bharat / state

WEF: Tata Group Evinces Interest To Develop Sports Infra, Rejuvenate Musi River In Telangana

Hyderabad : The Tata Group has expressed its interest in developing sports infrastructure and rejuvenation of Musi river in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran at the World Economic Forum In Davos where he explained the state's 'Telangana Rising Vision-2047', government policies, and its industry-friendly environment.

The Tata Chairman praised the planned approach to developing a strategy to meet Telangana's future needs. Chandrasekaran appreciated that Telangana is moving forward to introduce its policies and future vision to the world, rather than just seeking investments.

Reddy shared his ideas with the Tata Group Chairman for developing major sports grounds in Hyderabad to world-class standards. Chandrasekaran stated that the Group is ready to participate in the development of sports grounds and work together with the state government. He opined while there is talent in the country, adequate infrastructure is needed for success in sports. They also discussed the importance of skill development among the youth.

Reddy recalled that the government is working with Tata Technologies to transform 65 government ITIs into modern technology centres. He also explained the plans to develop government polytechnic colleges into skill centres. Besides, the Chief Minister mentioned the establishment of the Young India Skills University under the leadership of Anand Mahindra.

Reddy elaborated on the plans for establishing a Young India Sports University and the goal of developing sports infrastructure to enable India to win medals in the 2036 Olympics. He also spoke about the Musi River rejuvenation project being undertaken in Hyderabad. Recalling the Tata Group's experience in water resource restoration in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Chandrasekaran stated that the Group os ready to partner with the state government in the Musi development project.