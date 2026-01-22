WEF: Tata Group Evinces Interest To Develop Sports Infra, Rejuvenate Musi River In Telangana
The Tata Group expressed interest in exploring opportunities for setting up new industries in Telangana in the AI data centre, semiconductor, and EV manufacturing sectors.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad : The Tata Group has expressed its interest in developing sports infrastructure and rejuvenation of Musi river in Telangana.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran at the World Economic Forum In Davos where he explained the state's 'Telangana Rising Vision-2047', government policies, and its industry-friendly environment.
The Tata Chairman praised the planned approach to developing a strategy to meet Telangana's future needs. Chandrasekaran appreciated that Telangana is moving forward to introduce its policies and future vision to the world, rather than just seeking investments.
Reddy shared his ideas with the Tata Group Chairman for developing major sports grounds in Hyderabad to world-class standards. Chandrasekaran stated that the Group is ready to participate in the development of sports grounds and work together with the state government. He opined while there is talent in the country, adequate infrastructure is needed for success in sports. They also discussed the importance of skill development among the youth.
Met Tata Group Chairman Mr. N. Chandrasekaran and his team in #Davos.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 21, 2026
Shared the long-term vision of #TelanganaRising2047 anchored in inclusive growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness, along with the state’s progressive, investor-friendly policies.
Discussed… pic.twitter.com/R2gXnPscta
Reddy recalled that the government is working with Tata Technologies to transform 65 government ITIs into modern technology centres. He also explained the plans to develop government polytechnic colleges into skill centres. Besides, the Chief Minister mentioned the establishment of the Young India Skills University under the leadership of Anand Mahindra.
Reddy elaborated on the plans for establishing a Young India Sports University and the goal of developing sports infrastructure to enable India to win medals in the 2036 Olympics. He also spoke about the Musi River rejuvenation project being undertaken in Hyderabad. Recalling the Tata Group's experience in water resource restoration in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Chandrasekaran stated that the Group os ready to partner with the state government in the Musi development project.
The Chief Minister explained that plans are being formulated to increase economic activity around the Musi river. The establishment of hotels and resorts in the state was also discussed at the meeting.
The Tata Group expressed interest in setting up hotels in areas around temples such as Medaram, Vemulawada, and Bhadrachalam. The Group also responded positively to the idea of establishing an international-standard resort along the Srisailam highway.
The Tata Group Chairman expressed interest in exploring opportunities for setting up new industries in Telangana in the AI data centre, semiconductor, and EV manufacturing sectors. Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with senior officials, participated in the meeting.
In a related development, Cisco Global Innovation Officer Guy Diedrich praised the Telangana government for its foresight in establishing Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge and the Young India Skills University. The 'Telangana Rising' team, led by reddy, met representatives of Cisco in Davos.
Met Ms. Christelle Luisier Brodard, Chief Minister of the Canton of Vaud, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 21, 2026
Proposed the establishment of a “Swiss Mall” in Hyderabad, which received a positive response from the Vaud leadership. In the context of… pic.twitter.com/Ev5IIgmk7T
Cisco senior official Guy Diedrich said, "The expected results are being achieved after the agreements signed with TASK and the Skills University in March 2025." Through the latest MoUs, young people will be trained in computer networking, cybersecurity, and modern technologies. Speaking at the meeting, Telangana's Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said Telangana is being transformed into a state that will attract more jobs, industries, and investments in the future.
Reddy also met Christelle Luisier Brodard, the Chief Minister of the Canton of Vaud in Switzerland. They discussed increasing cooperation between the two states in the context of the India-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement. The Swiss team responded positively to Reddy's proposal of the world's first 'Swiss Mall' in Hyderabad.
Since both Reddy and Brodard are football players, they extensively discussed collaboration and working together in the sports sector. Specifically, they discussed cooperation in hospitality management and sports, as well as opportunities in the retail and life sciences sectors. The Swiss team also expressed interest in the programmes of women's self-help groups in Telangana. Swiss Minister for Economic Affairs and Education, Isabelle Moret, stated that a team from Switzerland would soon visit Hyderabad to examine the proposals.
Also Read
Jharkhand Government, Infosys Hold Talks For Collaboration In Fields Of Technology And AI