ETV Bharat / state

Weekly Off Becomes Day Of Death, Shift Swap Proves Fatal: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Mishap Takes Precious Lives

CISF personnel carry out rescue and firefighting operations following an industrial accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, June 8, 2026. ( IANS )

Nakkaraju Appalaraju, a resident of the Donkada Rehabilitation Colony in the Aganampudi area worked as a contract worker in the SMS-1 department. Monday was his scheduled weekly off. However, he reported for duty after officials requested him to attend work due to a staff shortage and subsequently lost his life in the accident.

The workers were burnt alive when the heavy metal ladle malfunctioned and collapsed causing the scalding liquid steel to spill directly onto the workers operating underneath in the Steel Melting Shop of the plant.

Visakhapatnam (Aganampudi): Monday was meant to be the weekly off for 40-year-old Aganampudi resident Nakkaraju Appalaraju, but tragically turned out to be the day of his death along with eight other workers in the Vizag steel plant mishap.

Likewise, Gonthina Bhanukumar, 32, a resident of Shanivada Colony in Aganampudi and a technician in SMS-1, was originally scheduled to work the 'C' shift on Monday but swapped with another employee to work the 'B' shift instead. He too died in the unexpected accident.

Another deceased worker Nakka Venkataramana, 50 originally hailed from Nakkapalli but currently resided in Sattar Colony near Madinabagh (within the GVMC 77th Ward limits of Pedagantyada Rural Mandal, Visakhapatnam district). He had moved to Madinabagh 30 years ago for employment and settled there. He had been working as a contract worker at the steel plant for 20 years. His family is devastated after he lost his life in the accident while on duty during the 'B' shift.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh visits workers injured in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident and interacts with their family members at Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam (IANS)

G Suribabu, a contract worker who sustained severe injuries in the accident, went to the CCD washroom in SMS-1 to douse himself under a water tap, unable to bear the intense heat. His fellow workers were left in deep shock upon witnessing this. He is now battling for his life in the hospital. Recalling the horrific scenes of the mishap, his colleagues lamented that due to the sweltering hot liquid steel and the scorching heat they could not even step forward to rescue the injured workers.

What caused the Visakhapatnam steel plant mishap?

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. It is suspected that the ladle exploded suddenly because the sliding gate failed to open for a period during this process. Typically, if water is present in a ladle, an explosion occurs immediately upon pouring molten steel into it. However, since this accident did not happen at the pouring point, it appears that water was not the cause.