ETV Bharat / state

Weekly Holiday In Madrasas On Sunday Not Friday In Uttarakhand

Representational Picture ( ANI )

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided that all madrasas, now recognised as 'schools' by the state education department, will observe their weekly holiday on Sunday instead of Friday as per the department's rules and regulations.

Friday had been fixed as weekly holiday for madrasas due to the Jumma prayers in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "We do not want an education policy based on appeasement. Our government has formulated policies, rules, and laws to ensure that all children receive quality education. Institutions that do not comply with these will not be permitted to operate here." Regarding replacing Friday weekly holidays, CM Dhami said since madrasas are now schools recognised by the education department, the same rules apply to all educational institutions across the state. "The Pushkar Singh Dhami government has clarified that a unified education policy, established by the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority, will apply to all minority schools in the state. Registered madrasas have now become schools. Therefore, they must adopt the regulations set forth by the education department and the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority. Henceforth, the weekly holiday will be on Sunday and not on Friday," Surjit Singh Gandhi, chairman, Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.