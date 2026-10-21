Weekly Holiday In Madrasas On Sunday Not Friday In Uttarakhand
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says madrasas are now schools recognised by state education department so same rules apply to all educational institutions across Uttarakhand.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided that all madrasas, now recognised as 'schools' by the state education department, will observe their weekly holiday on Sunday instead of Friday as per the department's rules and regulations.
Friday had been fixed as weekly holiday for madrasas due to the Jumma prayers in Uttarakhand.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "We do not want an education policy based on appeasement. Our government has formulated policies, rules, and laws to ensure that all children receive quality education. Institutions that do not comply with these will not be permitted to operate here."
Regarding replacing Friday weekly holidays, CM Dhami said since madrasas are now schools recognised by the education department, the same rules apply to all educational institutions across the state.
"The Pushkar Singh Dhami government has clarified that a unified education policy, established by the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority, will apply to all minority schools in the state. Registered madrasas have now become schools. Therefore, they must adopt the regulations set forth by the education department and the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority. Henceforth, the weekly holiday will be on Sunday and not on Friday," Surjit Singh Gandhi, chairman, Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.
The Dhami government has abolished the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board and established a Minority Education Board, bringing all educational institutions belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, and Buddhist communities under its purview. Previously, there were 452 recognised madrasas under the state's minority madrasa framework of which, 76 madrasas that submitted fresh applications have now been granted recognition as 'schools' by the authority.
Around 30,000 children have been studying in these madrasas. The Dhami government has now emphasised on implementing a national curriculum for these students. Applications from 114 other madrasas are currently pending with the education department.
According to the chairman of the Minority Education Authority, recognition has been granted to 6 out of 41 madrasas in Dehradun district, 44 of 270 in Haridwar district, 2 of 18 in Nainital district, and 24 of 119 in Udham Singh Nagar district. He stated that madrasas cannot operate without the permission of the education department and the relevant authority. The government has been taking action to seal such institutions.
Secretary of the Minority Affairs Department, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, said, "In the first phase, 250 illegal madrasas were sealed in accordance with government directives. These madrasas were not even registered with the Madrasa Board. Children from other states were also being brought to these madrasas for education."
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