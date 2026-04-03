ETV Bharat / state

Weeklong Rain Forecast Sparks Fear Among Apple Growers In Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid the weeklong rainfall and inclement forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), orchardists in Kashmir expressed fear that the wet conditions could trigger scab formation on budding flowers and fruits, potentially affecting overall crop yields.

However, experts have urged farmers not to panic, stressing that timely fungicide sprays and proper orchard management can effectively minimise risk and safeguard the crop.

The IMD Centre in Srinagar said the fresh Western Disturbances that are currently hitting the northern Himalayan region will cause intermittent rainfall in plains and snowfall in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir up to April 10.

Director of the Met Centre, Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said there were widespread chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in plains and snowfall in hilly areas up to April 4 (Saturday).

He said that from April 5 to 6 (Sunday and Monday), the weather will remain cloudy with the least chances of rain. From April 7, 8, and 9, Western Disturbances are likely to approach and may cause a widespread moderate spell of rainfall and snowfall, with a possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds with a speed of 60 km per hour.

Ahmad also issued an alert saying that people should avoid boat rides during this period due to gusty winds sweeping the region and the risk of landslides in hilly areas.

He advised farmers to suspend activities such as pesticide spraying and irrigation for the time being. “These activities may be resumed briefly between April 5 and 6. Weather conditions are expected to improve after April 10,” he added.