Weeklong Rain Forecast Sparks Fear Among Apple Growers In Kashmir
Rain forecast in Kashmir raises concerns for apple farmers over potential crop diseases, while experts recommend careful management to minimise damage.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the weeklong rainfall and inclement forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), orchardists in Kashmir expressed fear that the wet conditions could trigger scab formation on budding flowers and fruits, potentially affecting overall crop yields.
However, experts have urged farmers not to panic, stressing that timely fungicide sprays and proper orchard management can effectively minimise risk and safeguard the crop.
The IMD Centre in Srinagar said the fresh Western Disturbances that are currently hitting the northern Himalayan region will cause intermittent rainfall in plains and snowfall in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir up to April 10.
Director of the Met Centre, Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said there were widespread chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in plains and snowfall in hilly areas up to April 4 (Saturday).
He said that from April 5 to 6 (Sunday and Monday), the weather will remain cloudy with the least chances of rain. From April 7, 8, and 9, Western Disturbances are likely to approach and may cause a widespread moderate spell of rainfall and snowfall, with a possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds with a speed of 60 km per hour.
Ahmad also issued an alert saying that people should avoid boat rides during this period due to gusty winds sweeping the region and the risk of landslides in hilly areas.
He advised farmers to suspend activities such as pesticide spraying and irrigation for the time being. “These activities may be resumed briefly between April 5 and 6. Weather conditions are expected to improve after April 10,” he added.
The weeklong rainy weather has become worrisome for apple orchardists who fear scabbing at the budding stage of the fruit. Since the last week of March, farmers have resumed their activities by spraying pesticides to prevent scabbing. The precipitation has also brought down the temperature to around 10-15 degrees Celsius, which may cause diseases in orchards.
According to the 2024-25 government’s economic survey report, the apple sector annually generates approximately Rs 10,000 crore in income and employs around 35 lakh people, directly or indirectly supporting about seven lakh families. More than 1.60 lakh hectares of land are under apple cultivation, producing more than 24 lakh metric tonnes every season.
Professor of Plant Pathology at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Tariq Rasool Rather, said rainy weather during the flower budding stage is worrisome because it causes scab and alternaria diseases on buds, which must be managed by spraying recommended doses of curative fungicides.
“When the spray is done before rainfall, it will not create any issue for the budding flowers and fruits, as the spray effect remains for two weeks, so the chances of scab become very low," he said.
“If any farmer has sprayed pesticides 10 to 12 days earlier, there is no need to worry. Farmers who have not sprayed yet should carry out a mist spray if there are chances of a pause in rainfall for one or two hours; farmers can do a mist spray as per the recommended concentration, which will prevent scabbing of fruits,” he said.
The SKUAST has also issued a general advisory for farmers asking them to apply fertilisers only when the weather is favourable, with adequate moisture in soil to ensure nutrient solubility and also ensure the orchard floor is graded to drain excess water immediately, preventing root asphyxiation.
Also Read