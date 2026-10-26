ETV Bharat / state

'Queen Of Hills' Mussoorie Gasps For Breath As NGT Recommendations To Set Things Right Go Cold

Dehradun: Back in 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had expressed its concern over Mussoorie and its vulnerability to natural disasters.

The Uttarakhand government, then conducted a study and in a report, identified approximately 44 per cent of the hill station as landslide-prone zone. It also stated that action would be taken on 19 recommendations of the NGT. However, three years later, there has been little progress on the matter with social organizations expressing their concerns over the state of affairs.

Mussoorie, the 'Queen of Hills', is grappling with several issues and one of them is traffic jams. Be it weekends or the holiday season, traffic jams are common in the hill town where space for parking of vehicles is scarce. Besides, the town is also facing issues such as water scarcity, sewage and waste management.

Following the Joshimath landslide incidents in January 2023, the NGT had directed an assessment of Mussoorie's carrying capacity, considering its vulnerability. Following this, a report prepared by the Uttarakhand government highlighted several serious challenges.

According to the report, approximately 44 per cent of Mussoorie falls in the moderate to high-risk zone for landslides. The town has 303 hotels, 201 homestays, and a parking capacity of approximately 1,240 vehicles. The report suggested 19 measures ranging from building safety to water, drainage, waste management, and tourist control.

Traffic jam at Mussoorie's Mall Road (ETV Bharat)

Questions are now being raised about the extent of on-the-ground implementation of the measures. Citizens for Green Doon, an organization working for environmental protection, has raised the issue in the Uttarakhand High Court.

The organization and social activists allege despite preparation of a report and numerous departmental meetings, no effective action has been taken on the necessary measures. They say while Mussoorie is already grappling with congestion, traffic jams, and environmental pressures, plans are underway to construct new roads, tunnels, and implement other major projects in the town.

In January 2023, incidents of landslides, cracks in houses, and damaged roads in Joshimath drew the nation's attention towards the safety of hill towns. The NGT took suo motu cognizance of the reports and issued an order in the matter on January 31, 2023.

The tribunal expressed concern over haphazard constructions in Mussoorie and development beyond the town's capacity. The order also cited a 2001 study conducted by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) which raised questions about the extent of construction in Mussoorie and the city's environmental resilience.

The NGT had said a special scientific study is necessary to understand the situation in Mussoorie. It had directed the government to assess how much construction, tourists, and vehicles can the town withstand. Additionally, a study was to be conducted to determine the safety of existing buildings, traffic, sanitation, drainage, and environmental protection measures. The NGT directed the formation of a nine-member joint committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to accomplish the tasks.

The committee was supposed to study the current situation in Mussoorie and suggest measures for improvement. The objective was to ensure development in the Queen of Hills, but not one that would threaten the town's natural landscape and the safety of its residents.

"The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration conducted a study on the issue in 2001. The study revealed that Mussoorie was already under significant pressure, and caution was needed regarding additional construction and increased vehicle traffic in the city," said Himanshu Arora, member, Citizens for Green Dehradun

View of a market in Mussoorie (ETV Bharat)

Arora says the study was not given adequate importance, and in the following years, the pressure of tourists, vehicles, and construction on Mussoorie continued to increase. "Today, the traffic jams in Mussoorie on weekends are the most visible example of the problem. Tourists visit the town, but often get stuck in traffic jams for hours. Meanwhile, local residents face difficulties even in carrying out their daily tasks," he said.

Activists say the government has not yet provided clear data to determine how many tourists and vehicles Mussoorie should receive per day.

According to the government report, 2.31 per cent of the town area falls in the highly landslide-prone category, while 12.94 per cent is in the highly vulnerable category. Besides, 28.65 per cent of the hill stations falls in the moderately vulnerable category. These three categories together constitute approximately 43.90 per cent of the area.

The report also mentions areas like Bhatta Falls, George Everest, Kempty Falls, and Barlowganj stating special caution is needed in the areas when it comes to construction activities. Land cutting, large boulders, and inadequate rainwater drainage during construction in hilly areas can increase the risk. The report recommends scientifically assessing the ground conditions and taking measures to protect slopes before constructing buildings in such areas.

Bird's eye view of Mussoorie (ETV Bharat)

The safety of houses, hotels, and other buildings built on hills in Mussoorie is also a related issue. If construction on a slope causes water to accumulate underground or alters natural drainage, it can affect the stability of the soil and rocks. Therefore, the report not only calls for controlling new constructions, but also recommends inspecting existing buildings and making necessary improvements.

A major reason for the increasing pressure on Mussoorie is the steep rise in tourist footfalls. According to government reports, the number of tourists visiting Mussoorie in 2000 was 8,50,746. The number increased to 11,04,796 in 2010 and 13,96,702 in 2014. Thereafter, the number of tourists increased rapidly. In 2015, 27,69,272 tourists visited Mussoorie, while in 2019, the figure increased to 30,23,839.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of tourists visiting Mussoorie declined to 10,16,337 and in 2021, it again went up to 12,29,808.

Buildings in Mussoorie (ETV Bharat)

The report estimates Mussoorie's population at 30,118 based on the 2011 census. At that time, the town's population density was 511 people per square kilometre.

During the tourist season, the density reaches nearly 1,000 people per square kilometre. This means that Mussoorie cannot be run solely to meet the needs of its residents. During the tourist season, a large number of tourists, along with the residents, utilize facilities such as water, roads, parking, toilets, and waste management.

This puts a sudden strain on the city's amenities. Activists question why, when the government has data on tourist numbers and the city's limited facilities, there appears to be no concrete mechanism to control the number of tourists and vehicles.