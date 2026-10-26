'Queen Of Hills' Mussoorie Gasps For Breath As NGT Recommendations To Set Things Right Go Cold
The Tribunal had suggested 19 measures to set things rights in the hill town but little has been done on the ground, reports Dhiraj Sajwan.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Dehradun: Back in 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had expressed its concern over Mussoorie and its vulnerability to natural disasters.
The Uttarakhand government, then conducted a study and in a report, identified approximately 44 per cent of the hill station as landslide-prone zone. It also stated that action would be taken on 19 recommendations of the NGT. However, three years later, there has been little progress on the matter with social organizations expressing their concerns over the state of affairs.
Mussoorie, the 'Queen of Hills', is grappling with several issues and one of them is traffic jams. Be it weekends or the holiday season, traffic jams are common in the hill town where space for parking of vehicles is scarce. Besides, the town is also facing issues such as water scarcity, sewage and waste management.
Following the Joshimath landslide incidents in January 2023, the NGT had directed an assessment of Mussoorie's carrying capacity, considering its vulnerability. Following this, a report prepared by the Uttarakhand government highlighted several serious challenges.
According to the report, approximately 44 per cent of Mussoorie falls in the moderate to high-risk zone for landslides. The town has 303 hotels, 201 homestays, and a parking capacity of approximately 1,240 vehicles. The report suggested 19 measures ranging from building safety to water, drainage, waste management, and tourist control.
Questions are now being raised about the extent of on-the-ground implementation of the measures. Citizens for Green Doon, an organization working for environmental protection, has raised the issue in the Uttarakhand High Court.
The organization and social activists allege despite preparation of a report and numerous departmental meetings, no effective action has been taken on the necessary measures. They say while Mussoorie is already grappling with congestion, traffic jams, and environmental pressures, plans are underway to construct new roads, tunnels, and implement other major projects in the town.
In January 2023, incidents of landslides, cracks in houses, and damaged roads in Joshimath drew the nation's attention towards the safety of hill towns. The NGT took suo motu cognizance of the reports and issued an order in the matter on January 31, 2023.
The tribunal expressed concern over haphazard constructions in Mussoorie and development beyond the town's capacity. The order also cited a 2001 study conducted by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) which raised questions about the extent of construction in Mussoorie and the city's environmental resilience.
The NGT had said a special scientific study is necessary to understand the situation in Mussoorie. It had directed the government to assess how much construction, tourists, and vehicles can the town withstand. Additionally, a study was to be conducted to determine the safety of existing buildings, traffic, sanitation, drainage, and environmental protection measures. The NGT directed the formation of a nine-member joint committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to accomplish the tasks.
The committee was supposed to study the current situation in Mussoorie and suggest measures for improvement. The objective was to ensure development in the Queen of Hills, but not one that would threaten the town's natural landscape and the safety of its residents.
"The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration conducted a study on the issue in 2001. The study revealed that Mussoorie was already under significant pressure, and caution was needed regarding additional construction and increased vehicle traffic in the city," said Himanshu Arora, member, Citizens for Green Dehradun
Arora says the study was not given adequate importance, and in the following years, the pressure of tourists, vehicles, and construction on Mussoorie continued to increase. "Today, the traffic jams in Mussoorie on weekends are the most visible example of the problem. Tourists visit the town, but often get stuck in traffic jams for hours. Meanwhile, local residents face difficulties even in carrying out their daily tasks," he said.
Activists say the government has not yet provided clear data to determine how many tourists and vehicles Mussoorie should receive per day.
According to the government report, 2.31 per cent of the town area falls in the highly landslide-prone category, while 12.94 per cent is in the highly vulnerable category. Besides, 28.65 per cent of the hill stations falls in the moderately vulnerable category. These three categories together constitute approximately 43.90 per cent of the area.
The report also mentions areas like Bhatta Falls, George Everest, Kempty Falls, and Barlowganj stating special caution is needed in the areas when it comes to construction activities. Land cutting, large boulders, and inadequate rainwater drainage during construction in hilly areas can increase the risk. The report recommends scientifically assessing the ground conditions and taking measures to protect slopes before constructing buildings in such areas.
The safety of houses, hotels, and other buildings built on hills in Mussoorie is also a related issue. If construction on a slope causes water to accumulate underground or alters natural drainage, it can affect the stability of the soil and rocks. Therefore, the report not only calls for controlling new constructions, but also recommends inspecting existing buildings and making necessary improvements.
A major reason for the increasing pressure on Mussoorie is the steep rise in tourist footfalls. According to government reports, the number of tourists visiting Mussoorie in 2000 was 8,50,746. The number increased to 11,04,796 in 2010 and 13,96,702 in 2014. Thereafter, the number of tourists increased rapidly. In 2015, 27,69,272 tourists visited Mussoorie, while in 2019, the figure increased to 30,23,839.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of tourists visiting Mussoorie declined to 10,16,337 and in 2021, it again went up to 12,29,808.
The report estimates Mussoorie's population at 30,118 based on the 2011 census. At that time, the town's population density was 511 people per square kilometre.
During the tourist season, the density reaches nearly 1,000 people per square kilometre. This means that Mussoorie cannot be run solely to meet the needs of its residents. During the tourist season, a large number of tourists, along with the residents, utilize facilities such as water, roads, parking, toilets, and waste management.
This puts a sudden strain on the city's amenities. Activists question why, when the government has data on tourist numbers and the city's limited facilities, there appears to be no concrete mechanism to control the number of tourists and vehicles.
The government report also details tourist accommodation facilities in Mussoorie. According to it, the town has 303 hotels, 201 homestays, and six dharamshalas or gurdwaras. Together, these facilities provide 510 accommodation units, 7,887 rooms, and a capacity of 17,470 beds.
The report also mentions 18 health facilities and hospitals, with a total of 63 beds. The figures indicate that, in addition to providing accommodation for tourists in Mussoorie, attention must be paid to health services and other facilities. However, the town's total carrying capacity cannot be determined solely by the number of hotels and rooms. It will also require consideration of water availability, sewage treatment, waste disposal, road network, and environmental risks.
According to the report, parking space for approximately 1,240 vehicles was available at various locations in Mussoorie. During the tourist season, when a large number of private vehicles arrive in the city, the available parking space becomes scarce. Consequently, vehicles are parked on the roadside, exacerbating traffic congestion.
The report also mentions the length of Mussoorie's road network. According to it, the road network was approximately 219.10 kilometers in 1990, which increased to approximately 585.31 kilometers by May 2023. Despite this, the problem of traffic congestion persists. This raises the question-whether simply expanding roads can solve Mussoorie's problems, or whether it is also necessary to control the number of vehicles, parking, and tourist pressure.
In response, the NGT outlined 19 solutions which were not limited to preventing new constructions but also included several important steps, such as protecting old buildings, maintaining hill slopes, water drainage, conserving natural water sources, waste management, and controlling tourist numbers.
The report stated that hotels, hospitals, tunnels, and other major construction projects should undergo detailed geological and geotechnical investigations. It recommended considering reports from relevant experts and statutory bodies before granting construction permission. It also recommended developing a GIS-based decision support system for Mussoorie, which would provide data on landforms, drainage, the environment, and existing construction.
This will enable a single location to be available and allow for a better assessment of the potential impact of any new construction or project when approving it.
The report further provides specific recommendations for the safety of existing buildings. Buildings with three or more stories were recommended to undergo technical audits by experts annually or every two years. Strengthening building foundations and improving their structure, if necessary, was recommended. It also recommended avoiding excavation or blasting to remove large boulders from hillsides and filling cracks in the ground in landslide-prone areas.
Regarding drainage, the report recommended that rainwater from building rooftops be properly channeled to natural drainage lines. Pucca drains should be constructed to prevent water from seeping uncontrollably down slopes or accumulating in lower areas. The report stated that water seeping into the ground can weaken slopes and cause damage to houses and other buildings.
o conserve natural water sources, the report highlighted the need to identify areas around them, conduct regular monitoring, and scientifically recharge them. It also recommended planting native tree species and increasing greenery on slopes. It also recommended promoting rainwater harvesting and using it to mitigate water shortages during summer. Several suggestions were also made regarding sewage and waste management.
The report called for ensuring a proper sewer network and sewage treatment facilities, preventing wastewater from entering natural groundwater, and exploring the possibility of reusing treated water. It recommended prohibiting garbage dumping near water sources, better managing plastic waste, and strictly enforcing a ban on single-use plastic.
One of the most important recommendations of the report was that the actual capacity of the town should be taken into account when determining the number of tourists. It called for establishing a tourist registration system and managing tourism based on available parking and accommodation facilities. The report also suggested that the fees collected from tourists could be spent on sanitation and waste management in the town.
Furthermore, the Master Plan for Mussoorie recommended incorporating measures related to environmental protection and sustainable development. It called for involving local residents in environmental programs and raising awareness about landslides and other mountain hazards.
It also suggested considering factors such as building height, slope, land load-bearing capacity, and drainage when granting permission for new construction. The 19 measures were intended to ensure that tourism and construction activities in Mussoorie were managed within the town's capacity. However, social activist Anoop Nautiyal alleges that instead of acting on the suggestions, the same points were repeatedly mentioned in government department reports and meetings.
Nautiyal said, over the years, various government departments submitted action-taken reports to the NGT. The reports stated that 19 measures had been implemented. "My organization and others sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) to determine how many of the suggestions had actually been implemented. In the RTI responses received, the status of many projects appears to be unsatisfactory. Examples include the GIS-based decision support system for Mussoorie, the drainage plan, and the tourist registration system. While the tourist registration system exists on paper, it has shown no visible impact on controlling tourist numbers and vehicle traffic," he said.
Nautiyal also stated that despite the Irrigation Department preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for Mussoorie's drainage plan, no effective work has been done on it.
Arora raised the issue of the proposed New Mussoorie Road through Jhajhra and said, "The project is expected to result in the felling of approximately 20,000 to 25,000 trees. These could include species such as sal, rhododendron, oak, and cedar. The plan proposes the construction of two tunnels. Special caution is needed during construction in the sensitive areas around George Everest and surrounding areas. In such a situation, before taking a decision on big projects like tunnel and road, the geological condition, environmental impact and carrying capacity of the city should be assessed".
Nautiyal said as the government has identifed many areas in the town as landslide-prone, extra caution should be exercised when making construction decisions in those areas. "The petition filed by Citizens for Green Doon challenges the tender issued for converting the Kimari-Lambidhar-Company Garden Road from a single lane to an intermediate lane. The organization says that road widening could lead to hill cutting and increased vehicle pressure. Therefore, this project should be reconsidered", he said.
Arora said his organization had filed a public interest litigation in the Uttarakhand High Court in September this year regarding Mussoorie's carrying capacity and related development work. The court had directed the petitioners to present their suggestions and objections to the Chief Secretary and discuss the planned development of Mussoorie with the state government.
While disposing of the case, the court offered a way to raise the issue at the state government level.
Nautiyal said that through the petition, social activists raised the question of how the implementation of the recommendations of the government report on Mussoorie's vulnerability and increasing pressure is currently underway. Nautiyal says that in the past few years, there have been incidents of road blockages due to landslides on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route. According to him, development projects are progressing in the city, but there is insufficient planning and safety measures based on carrying capacity.
Also Read