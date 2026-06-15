ETV Bharat / state

Weekend Party Turns Tragic As Youth Dies In Private Resort In Mysterious Circumstances

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: A private company employee's weekend party turned tragic after a youth drowned in a resort swimming pool under mysterious circumstances. The deceased was identified as Gandla Ramu (27), an employee of Ascent Business Solutions Company in Ramanathpur, Hyderabad. Police, who registered a murder case, detained all employees present at the resort when the incident occurred.

According to police, Ramu, a native of Srirampur village in Mancherial district and his colleagues went to a resort on the outskirts of Yellambavi in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday evening for a weekend party. At the party, all the friends drank alcohol. At some point, a fight broke out between them, which was later resolved.

Around 1 AM, three employees went into the swimming pool to swim. While swimming, one of them touched another person's body with his leg and alerted the other two. His friends immediately pulled him out and identified the person who fell into the pool as Gandla Ramu (27). He was given CPR and taken to a nearby government hospital where staff declared him brought dead.