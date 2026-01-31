Weddings Called Off, Loans Soar: Tribal Communities Struggle With Silver Volatility
In one village in Alirajpur district, 10 weddings have been called off because people couldn't afford silver.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Ratlam: The impact of record-breaking silver prices and its volatility in the market has been swinging marital prospects in the tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh. Weddings in these tribal regions are often being disrupted due to the continuously soaring prices of silver. This is because wearing silver ornaments is a tradition and a part of the identity of the tribal people in this region.
However, the price of silver has suddenly registered a severe downturn this week after having gained a record-breaking price tag earlier. Silver ornaments are now becoming unaffordable for the tribal communities. As a result, many weddings in the tribal areas of Ratlam are being cancelled or kept on hold.
The continuously rising price of silver has created a stir in the global market. But the precious metal has also impacted the far-flung villages, and the price fluctuations have created a crisis for tribal communities.
Silver jewellery is now beyond the reach of their budgets. A few weddings are being cancelled while others are being called off. The reason is that the groom's family is unable to give the bride the expensive silver ornaments as per tradition.
A video in which a tribal woman and a politician from Alirajpur district were in conversation over silver prices has gone viral on social media. In the video, she expresses her concern about the increasing cost of silver, while others harped on the aspect of cutting down on the cost of wedding rituals.
The districts of Banswara and Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh, as well as Dahod district in Gujarat, have a predominantly tribal population.
Activist Shyam Maida, who works for the tribal community, explained, "For the tribal community, silver is a symbol of respect and prosperity. Here, it is customary for the groom's family to present silver to the bride when the marriage is arranged. The groom's family gives silver to the bride in kilograms, according to their means. Currently, an average family gives 1 to 2 kilograms of silver. Wealthy families give even more. But now, with the price of silver reaching Rs. 415,000 per kilogram on January 30, 2026, this important custom and tradition of the tribal community is in jeopardy."
Sarita Maurya from Mathuri village in Ratlam rural area said, "The engagements of both my children were arranged in a nearby village a year ago. At that time, we agreed to give 2 kilograms of silver to each of the brides. But now the price of silver has crossed Rs. 400,000. We don't know what to do. One child's engagement has already been broken off. We won't be holding another child's wedding this year either."
Kalibai from the same village said, "My grandson's engagement was arranged, but where will we get 2 kilograms of silver from? If we don't get them married, the children might elope, and then the police will arrest us. If we don't give the silver, the marriage will be called off. Should we sell our land or take out a loan to buy such expensive silver?"
Chhamrala Bhai, the president of the Sarpanch Association of Alirajpur district, said, "In our village, 10 weddings have been called off because people couldn't afford to buy silver. I have postponed his daughter's wedding for a year. I am going from village to village, gathering people from the community and raising awareness to limit this tradition of exchanging silver."
Dr. Abhay Ohri of the JAYS organisation said, "We have appealed to the people of the tribal community to limit this tradition of giving silver. Getting married by taking out loans or selling land will increase the financial burden on tribal."
