Weddings Called Off, Loans Soar: Tribal Communities Struggle With Silver Volatility

Ratlam: The impact of record-breaking silver prices and its volatility in the market has been swinging marital prospects in the tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh. Weddings in these tribal regions are often being disrupted due to the continuously soaring prices of silver. This is because wearing silver ornaments is a tradition and a part of the identity of the tribal people in this region.

However, the price of silver has suddenly registered a severe downturn this week after having gained a record-breaking price tag earlier. Silver ornaments are now becoming unaffordable for the tribal communities. As a result, many weddings in the tribal areas of Ratlam are being cancelled or kept on hold.

The continuously rising price of silver has created a stir in the global market. But the precious metal has also impacted the far-flung villages, and the price fluctuations have created a crisis for tribal communities.

Silver jewellery is now beyond the reach of their budgets. A few weddings are being cancelled while others are being called off. The reason is that the groom's family is unable to give the bride the expensive silver ornaments as per tradition.

A video in which a tribal woman and a politician from Alirajpur district were in conversation over silver prices has gone viral on social media. In the video, she expresses her concern about the increasing cost of silver, while others harped on the aspect of cutting down on the cost of wedding rituals.

The districts of Banswara and Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh, as well as Dahod district in Gujarat, have a predominantly tribal population.