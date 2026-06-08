Wedding Turns Tragic: Dowry Demand Takes Life Of Bride's Father
Father of the bride passed away after suffering a heart attack amid altercation over dowry in Uttarakhand's Khatima
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Khatima: A wedding ceremony in Khatima in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district turned into a tragedy due to a dispute over dowry and 'mahr' (dower), leading to the death of the bride's father on Sunday night.
Amidst the heated altercation, the bride's father suffered a heart attack and was declared dead on arrival at hospital.
The festive atmosphere at the marriage hall turned sombre when the news of the demise of the bride's father reached the venue. Soon, tension flared and an enraged crowd held the groom and his relatives hostage and also assaulted them, holding them responsible for the death of the bride's father. The mob particularly targeted the groom, Mohammad Arif, his brother, Mohammad Khalid, and his brother-in-law, Ata Hussain.
The situation deteriorated to such an extent that several guests had to jump off the roof to escape from the marriage venue. There are also reports of injuries to certain individuals.
Upon receiving the information, Station House Officer (SHO) Vijendra Shah arrived at the scene with a large police force and brought the situation under control. The police safely evacuated the women, children, and other wedding guests.
The bride's family alleged that the groom's family members kept increasing their dowry demands after the marriage was finalised. Initially, a scooty was demanded; later, this was changed to an expensive sports bike and Rs 1 lakh in cash. During the wedding ceremony, the bride's side proposed a 'mahr' of Rs 5 lakh, whereas the groom's side insisted on Rs 21,000, leading to an argument that finally snowballed into a physical confrontation.
"A dispute has arisen during the marriage ceremony. Efforts are being made to resolve the matter. If no settlement is reached, legal action will be taken based on complaints from both parties," said SHO Vijendra Shah.
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