ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Turns Tragic: Dowry Demand Takes Life Of Bride's Father

Khatima: A wedding ceremony in Khatima in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district turned into a tragedy due to a dispute over dowry and 'mahr' (dower), leading to the death of the bride's father on Sunday night.

Amidst the heated altercation, the bride's father suffered a heart attack and was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

The festive atmosphere at the marriage hall turned sombre when the news of the demise of the bride's father reached the venue. Soon, tension flared and an enraged crowd held the groom and his relatives hostage and also assaulted them, holding them responsible for the death of the bride's father. The mob particularly targeted the groom, Mohammad Arif, his brother, Mohammad Khalid, and his brother-in-law, Ata Hussain.

The situation deteriorated to such an extent that several guests had to jump off the roof to escape from the marriage venue. There are also reports of injuries to certain individuals.