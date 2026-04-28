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Wedding Organised At Cremation Ground In Almora, Video Goes Viral; Inquiry Ordered

Officials said the matter is under investigation and action will be taken accordingly.

Wedding Organised At Cremation Ground In Almora, Video Goes Viral, Enquiry Ordered Against Resort Owner
Wedding ceremony at Marchula cremation ground (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Almora: A wedding ceremony in Marchula in Uttarakhand's Almora district has sparked a major controversy as it was held at an old cremation ground situated near the confluence of the Ramganga and Badangarh rivers.

The event, including all rituals like 'jaimala', that was captured on video, went viral, triggering outrage among locals. Acknowledging the gravity of holding the wedding at a venue used for funeral rites, tehsildar Abid Ali said action would be taken against the resort operator following an inquiry.

Local activists complained that resort operators are willing to go to any lengths to boost their business, designating public spaces to host ceremonies without seeking permission from authorities.

The wedding ceremony has drawn intense criticism from local people, who termed it a violation of traditions and a display of insensitivity towards cultural and spiritual significance. They said that under the guise of promoting destination weddings in the hills, traditions are being violated in a manner that demands immediate intervention.

Tehsildar Abid Ali said an investigation regarding holding the wedding ceremony near the resort premises has been ordered and action would be initiated against the resort operator as per the inquiry report.

Notably, Uttarakhand government has been working continuously to position the state as a premier destination for weddings. The state is rapidly advancing towards becoming a new international hub for destination weddings, locals said.

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TAGGED:

CREMATION GROUND IN ALMORA
WEDDING DESTINATION
UTTARAKHAND GOVERNMENT
WEDDING AT CREMATION GROUND

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