ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Organised At Cremation Ground In Almora, Video Goes Viral; Inquiry Ordered

Almora: A wedding ceremony in Marchula in Uttarakhand's Almora district has sparked a major controversy as it was held at an old cremation ground situated near the confluence of the Ramganga and Badangarh rivers.

The event, including all rituals like 'jaimala', that was captured on video, went viral, triggering outrage among locals. Acknowledging the gravity of holding the wedding at a venue used for funeral rites, tehsildar Abid Ali said action would be taken against the resort operator following an inquiry.

Local activists complained that resort operators are willing to go to any lengths to boost their business, designating public spaces to host ceremonies without seeking permission from authorities.