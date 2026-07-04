ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Journey Ends In Tragedy As Two Killed In Andhra Pradesh Road Accident

The deceased have been identified as Duvvuri Hariprasad (52) from Rajamahendravaram and Suriboina Guravaiah (60) of Rajivnagar, Vijayawada.

A priest returning home Friday afternoon after his son's wedding was among two people killed. Police said that a coconut rolling into the driver's footwell and getting stuck between the brake and clutch may have caused the accident.

Vijayawada: A wedding celebration turned into a tragedy after two people died in a road accident on the Vijayawada bypass near Jakkampudi in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district.

According to police, Hariprasad had attended his younger son's wedding, which was held at the bride's residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. On Friday afternoon, the family members left for Rajamahendravaram in a car. While most relatives travelled in one car, Hariprasad drove another vehicle carrying puja materials. His relative got out of the car at Nallagunta near Vijayawada.

As the car approached the Gollapudi bypass, it lost control and hit a two-wheeler and a container parked along the road. Hariprasad died on the spot in the accident.

Priest among two killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident. (ETV Bharat)

Police said when the car hit the two-wheeler, a coconut kept inside the vehicle rolled into the driver's footwell, preventing Hariprasad from controlling the vehicle before it slammed into the container.

The second victim, Guravaiah, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guntur, was discharged after receiving treatment. His son, Harikrishna, had left for Vijayawada on a two-wheeler. Guravaiah was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, and as soon as the car hit him, it threw him on the road, due to which he died instantly. Harikrishna survived with injuries as he was wearing a helmet, police said.

Priest among two killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident. (ETV Bharat)

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