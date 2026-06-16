Wedding Invitation Blueprint: How A Stolen Card Led A Gujarat Man To A Chilling Kerala Heist
The accused, Baksu Ali, was apprehended by a special investigation team after tracking him across state lines for over two months.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Kasaragod: An investigative breakthrough involving the analysis of over 500 CCTV camera feeds has led to the dramatic arrest of a Gujarat native who orchestrated a daring daylight robbery in Kasaragod Cheemeni.
The accused, identified as Baksu Ali, was apprehended by a special investigation team after tracking him across state lines for over two months, following a calculated heist that began with a stolen wedding invitation card.
The incident, which took place on April 12 at Pattoli Thoduvalam, targeted an elderly woman named Narayani. According to police officials, Ali had travelled to Kerala for the first time to visit his brother's son, a trainee at the Peringome Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp.
Upon his arrival in the state, the accused rented a motorcycle from a fellow Gujarat native he befriended on the train for a sum of Rs 2,000. After visiting his relative at the camp and distributing sweets, Ali set off toward Payyanur on the rented vehicle.
His criminal trajectory shifted when he passed the Mathil Panchayat Auditorium, where a wedding ceremony was underway. Blending into the crowd, Ali managed to steal a handbag belonging to one of the wedding guests.
Upon inspecting the contents of the stolen bag, he discovered a wedding invitation card containing the residential address of the bride’s family in Cheemeni Pattoli. Seeing an opportunity, the accused used the address on the card and relied on directions from locals to navigate his way directly to Narayani's house.
At the time of his arrival, the house was mostly deserted as the family members had all left to attend the wedding, leaving Narayani home alone. Posing as a traveller, Ali approached the house and asked the elderly woman for a glass of water.
As she went inside to fetch it, the accused slipped into the house and quickly pocketed Rs 3,000 kept on a table. Narayani, becoming suspicious of his unusual behaviour, tactfully hid her gold necklace out of sight. Realising she was on alert, Ali drew a knife, held it to her throat, and forcefully removed her gold earrings, which weighed nearly three-quarters of a sovereign, before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.
Following the robbery, the accused immediately fled the state and returned to Gujarat, where he operates a small business, and subsequently sold the stolen gold.
With limited initial clues, the Cheemeni Station House Officer and a special squad under the District Police Chief launched a comprehensive probe. Investigators meticulously mapped out flight risks and vehicle movements, scanning hundreds of hours of surveillance footage to reconstruct the suspect's route from the CRPF camp to the crime scene, eventually identifying Ali.
A police team tracked him down, brought him back to Kerala, and produced him before the Kanhangad court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The investigation team plans to seek official custody of the accused shortly to conduct detailed evidence collection at the crime scenes.
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