ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Invitation Blueprint: How A Stolen Card Led A Gujarat Man To A Chilling Kerala Heist

Kasaragod: An investigative breakthrough involving the analysis of over 500 CCTV camera feeds has led to the dramatic arrest of a Gujarat native who orchestrated a daring daylight robbery in Kasaragod Cheemeni.

The accused, identified as Baksu Ali, was apprehended by a special investigation team after tracking him across state lines for over two months, following a calculated heist that began with a stolen wedding invitation card.

The incident, which took place on April 12 at Pattoli Thoduvalam, targeted an elderly woman named Narayani. According to police officials, Ali had travelled to Kerala for the first time to visit his brother's son, a trainee at the Peringome Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp.

Upon his arrival in the state, the accused rented a motorcycle from a fellow Gujarat native he befriended on the train for a sum of Rs 2,000. After visiting his relative at the camp and distributing sweets, Ali set off toward Payyanur on the rented vehicle.

His criminal trajectory shifted when he passed the Mathil Panchayat Auditorium, where a wedding ceremony was underway. Blending into the crowd, Ali managed to steal a handbag belonging to one of the wedding guests.

Upon inspecting the contents of the stolen bag, he discovered a wedding invitation card containing the residential address of the bride’s family in Cheemeni Pattoli. Seeing an opportunity, the accused used the address on the card and relied on directions from locals to navigate his way directly to Narayani's house.