Wedding Journey Ends In Tragedy: Four Members Of Family Killed In Auto-Lorry Collision Near Tirupati
The accident occurred near Gadamki in Pakala when the auto rammed into a lorry that had come to a sudden halt near a check post.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Tirupati: What began as a joyous journey to attend a relative's wedding ended in unimaginable tragedy for a family from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh when four of its members lost their lives in a road accident near Tirupati on Wednesday evening.
The victims were among 11 relatives travelling in an autorickshaw to attend a wedding scheduled for Thursday morning. The mishap occurred near Gadamki village in Pakala mandal when the auto rammed into a lorry that had reportedly come to a sudden halt near a Forest Department check post.
According to preliminary information, the lorry was travelling from Bengaluru towards Srikalahasti when security personnel at the check post signalled it to stop. The vehicle allegedly braked suddenly, leaving the autorickshaw travelling behind with little time to react. The auto crashed into the rear of the lorry, causing severe injuries to several passengers.
Two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. A fourth victim died while being shifted for treatment. Seven others sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital.
Family Plunged Into Grief
The deceased belonged to the same extended family from Perumallapally village in Yadamari mandal and nearby areas. Among those who lost their lives were Baby (50), a daily wage labourer from Perumallapally, her son Rajasekhar (25), daughter Yanamala Madhavi (37), and granddaughter Meghana (15), a Class 10 student.
Baby and her husband worked as daily wage labourers to support the family. Her son Rajasekhar was learning to operate a JCB and was yet to be married. Madhavi lived in Enuguntlapalli village in Chittoor mandal with her family. Her son Suri is pursuing a degree course in Chittoor, while her daughter Meghana was studying in a school in Chittoor city.
The family had set out to attend the wedding of Baby's nephew, Ramana, near Rayalacheruvu. Relatives said they had chosen to travel during the daytime, believing it would be safer and more convenient than travelling at night.
However, despite their precautions, tragedy struck just hours before they were expected to reach the wedding venue.
The accident has left the surviving family members devastated. Suri, a degree student, lost both his mother, Madhavi and younger sister Meghana in the accident. Relatives said the young man was inconsolable after learning about the deaths. The loss of multiple family members in a single incident has left relatives and residents of the affected villages in deep shock.
Villages Mourn
The deaths and injuries have cast a pall of gloom over Perumallapally, Enuguntlapalli and neighbouring villages. Residents who had been preparing to attend wedding celebrations instead found themselves gathering for funeral arrangements.
Family members said the group would have reached Tirupati within another hour had the accident not occurred. Instead of creating happy memories at a family celebration, they were confronted with a tragedy that changed their lives forever.
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