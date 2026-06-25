ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Journey Ends In Tragedy: Four Members Of Family Killed In Auto-Lorry Collision Near Tirupati

Tirupati: What began as a joyous journey to attend a relative's wedding ended in unimaginable tragedy for a family from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh when four of its members lost their lives in a road accident near Tirupati on Wednesday evening.

The victims were among 11 relatives travelling in an autorickshaw to attend a wedding scheduled for Thursday morning. The mishap occurred near Gadamki village in Pakala mandal when the auto rammed into a lorry that had reportedly come to a sudden halt near a Forest Department check post.

The victims were among 11 relatives travelling in an autorickshaw to attend a wedding (ETV Bharat)

According to preliminary information, the lorry was travelling from Bengaluru towards Srikalahasti when security personnel at the check post signalled it to stop. The vehicle allegedly braked suddenly, leaving the autorickshaw travelling behind with little time to react. The auto crashed into the rear of the lorry, causing severe injuries to several passengers.

Two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. A fourth victim died while being shifted for treatment. Seven others sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

Family Plunged Into Grief

The deceased belonged to the same extended family from Perumallapally village in Yadamari mandal and nearby areas. Among those who lost their lives were Baby (50), a daily wage labourer from Perumallapally, her son Rajasekhar (25), daughter Yanamala Madhavi (37), and granddaughter Meghana (15), a Class 10 student.